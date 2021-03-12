GREG LOWER
What started as mild symptoms nearly turned fatal for a Humboldt Middle School student, and his mother wants to warn other parents.
Connor McCullough, 11, was admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on March 2 and was released Thursday.
Doctors there told his mother, Jessica Tanner, if she had waited another 12 hours he might have died.
She said Connor tested positive Jan. 22 for COVID-19 and had symptoms a couple of days later. By Jan. 29, he was cleared.
But on Feb. 28, he began to run a fever with nausea and vomiting. Tanner, who lives in Iola and works in Chanute, took him to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute that day, then to Allen County Hospital the next day.
Both hospitals diagnosed him with dehydration and a stomach bug. But the following day, Children’s Mercy diagnosed him with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.
Tanner said the syndrome develops four to six weeks after COVID-19 when a child’s immune system begins to attack the antibodies it has developed from the initial virus.
In the past weeks, hospitals have reported surges of MIS-C and are seeing more cases than earlier in the pandemic.
Although it is considered rare, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 2,617 cases before March 1 and 33 children have died. The CDC advises parents or caregivers to contact a doctor right away if kids have fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or extra tiredness.
According to the CDC, 59 percent of cases were in males and most are in children and adolescents ages 1 to 14. Since June, there also have been reports of a similar syndrome in adults. which may be more complicated.
“You can be asymptomatic with COVID and get this later,” Tanner said.
