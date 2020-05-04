The family of a missing Wichita teenager last seen near Chanute has asked for help finding her.
The family of Kearstin Dawn Fields, 16, was visiting relatives in the Chanute area when she went missing from the Tulakes Road area in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 25.
Kearstin is 5’4” tall and 195 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nikes with a rose gold Nike swish. She also had a blue and purple backpack. Her hair may look orangish as she dyes it.
She may be in the Chanute, Altoona or Anderson, Mo., areas, the family said. Anyone with information can call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
