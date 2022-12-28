Suit filed against Pittsburg realtor
in Neosho County
A Junction City-based bank has filed a lawsuit in Neosho County against a Pittsburg real estate agent alleging fraud involving a multi-million-dollar loan to a St. Paul man.
Attorneys for Central National Bank filed the suit Dec. 21 in Neosho County District Court against Zachary A. Collard, a realtor with Reece Nichols Realtors in Pittsburg. The suit alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation, conversion, and civil conspiracy in a scheme by Nicholas J. Smith of St. Paul and Collard.
Smith is a defendant in a 2020 civil suit in Neosho County involving Central National Bank and Chanute-based Community National Bank. The suit filed Dec. 21 does not involve Community National or Smith, who received loans of $1.1 million and $1.65 million from Central National in May 2018.
A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted Smith in 2021 on seven counts of bank fraud and four counts of making false statements on loan and credit applications.
The suit filed Dec. 21 alleges Collard mishandled checks between Smith and Central on $101,680 in cattle and equipment purchases.
Plea deal reached for inmate who served three years
A Chanute man who served three years in the Neosho County jail pending sodomy and indecent liberties charges was released last week after a plea deal was made for reduced charges and received credit for time served.
Clayton E. Gish, 60, was released after sentencing Dec. 20 in Chanute before Judge Daryl Ahlquist. Gish pleaded no contest after amended charges of child abuse were filed Sept. 9.
County Attorney Linus Thuston said the victim and victim’s mother agreed to the amended charges.
Initial charges were filed as aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child by fondling, both for a victim under the age of 14. The actual victim was 10 years old when the initial charges were filed.
The amended charges were felony abuse of a child under 18 years of age by cruel and inhuman corporal punishment. The penalties include 31 to 146 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000, with two years postrelease supervision.
Gish was booked Sept. 10, 2019, and his bond was set at $100,000. His release last week did not require a bond.
