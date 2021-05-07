MATT RESNICK
It has been an action-packed past couple of months for senior Josh Meigs.
The Altoona-Midway High School three-sport standout has netted several scholarship awards, including the Elks Legacy Scholarship. Meigs was one of only six Kansas scholars to receive the $4,000 award.
Eligibility requirements for the application process require that candidates are nominated by a family member affiliated with Elks Lodge. In Meigs’ case, his grandmother, Mary Morris, nominated him. Morris is a 15-year member of the Chanute Elks Lodge No. 806.
Morris has the Midas touch, as she also successfully nominated her granddaughter, Chanute High grad Abigail Morris, last year.
“It was pretty cool that she was able to win last year and I was awarded the scholarship this year,” Meigs said. “I’m thankful for my family’s support and grateful to the Elks Lodge for recognizing me and giving me the opportunity.”
Meigs plans to attend Neosho County Community College before transferring to Kansas State University. He wants to major in Wildlife and Park Management and Conservation.
“I hope to become a game warden,” he said, noting that he would prefer to land a job in Southeast Kansas.
In addition to the scholarship haul, Meigs has also collected major athletic accolades, including: Topeka Capital-Journal Class 1A DII All-State Honorable Mention; Wichita Eagle All-State Honorable Mention; First Team Eastern Kansas Sports (1A DII); Second Team All-Three Rivers League; and Sports In Kansas Honorable Mention.
Meigs said his most coveted accolade, however, was being named to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Academic All-State team. Meigs was also selected to participate in the KBCA All-State game June 19 at Kansas Wesleyan University.
The starting quarterback for Altoona-Midway’s 8-man football squad, Meigs said his fondest memory was helping to end the program’s lengthy losing skid. Likewise with the basketball program.
“It was nice to be a part of the teams that ended a several-year losing streak for both sports,” he said. “That was very important to me, to be able to do that with my friends and teammates.”
Meigs’ favorite subject is math, while his favorite teacher is science instructor Robert Pearce.
“He’s just super-fun, and very knowledgeable,” Meigs said of the 89-year-old Pearce, who made his teaching debut in 1957.
Holding a 3.94 GPA, Meigs is slated to graduate next week as class Valedictorian. Meigs was also named a Kansas Honor Scholar for the spring semester, and served as class President for the Altoona-Midway FFA Chapter, President of National Honor Society, and Vice President of Student Council.
“We are super proud of him,” said Meigs’ mother, Jennifer. “He’s done a great job all four years academically, and we’re honored to get the Elks Legacy Scholarship. His Dad and I are incredibly proud of all that he has done and the person he has become. We are looking forward to his future endeavors.”
“Winning this award is very impressive,” said Frank Springer, a Special Deputy with Elks Lodge No. 806, who also holds the title of Elks Grand Inner-guard. “The application is judged at the national level.”
