GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners donated an easement to the county at Monday evening’s meeting as part of a bridge replacement project.
Neosho County plans to work on a bridge on Grady Road east of the city landfill and is seeking right-of-way easements from adjacent landowners. The city’s portion of the easement is 0.02 acre, with a value of about $50.
In other business Monday, the city commission approved a $5,000 grant to Grain Bin for roof replacement.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee recommended the grant to upgrade the existing tar roof to a thermoplastic polyolefin system during the summer. The total project will cost about $19,000, and is partly covered by an insurance settlement from storm damage.
Commissioners also approved two additional handicap parking spaces on Lincoln Avenue in front of the First United Methodist Church between 2nd and 3rd streets south of an existing parking space.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 803 N. Steuben, owned by Sean Corey Shehan, 618 W. Beech, owned by Deborah Harris, 1207 N. Lee, owned by Randy Doty, and 302 S. Wilson, owned by Michael Powell, in violation of city code. A property at 511 N. Steuben was removed from the agenda.
Commissioner Sam Budreau asked about the procedure for dealing with uncollectable accounts, and wanted the public to know residents could not simply not pay their utility bills.
As of Monday’s agenda, utility customers over time owe the city $1 million in bad debt.
Chanute gives residents 60 days to pay utilities before they are shut off, Chief Financial Officer Cory Kepley said. After that, the city relies on the state set-off program to collect from tax returns.
If a debtor tries to set up a limited liability company, Kepley said, the city checks into the owner of the LLC tied back to the utility address.
Collection agencies have offered to collect on behalf of the city, Kepley said, but officials have not used them.
Commissioners heard from developer Bernie Neyer, who wanted to know the status of tax abatements on infill lots. The lots are supposed to be fully abated for a period of 10 years.
City Manager Todd Newman told commissioners that city staff started opening the Maring Aquatic Center last week, but they have encountered issues with leaks.
Workers are assessing the situation, but the pool is losing about an inch of water a day.
The commission will meet again at 5:30 pm Monday for a budget workshop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.