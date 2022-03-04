MATT RESNICK
Marilyn Lock has been lending a helping hand to Chanute residents for many years. For those efforts, she was recognized as the Chamber of Commerce/City of Chanute 2021 Volunteer of the Year.
A volunteer with Neosho County Helping Hands since 2005, Lock has also been the lead coordinator for the Helping Hands of Christmas donation drive for the past eight years. The heavily-coordinated effort yields multiple Christmas gifts apiece for more than 200 kids every year. The process involves distribution of applications to children in area school districts, followed by involvement of community members to adopt them for the Christmas drive. The process typically begins in October for Lock.
“The world needs all of us to make a difference, and I think that’s where volunteerism comes in,” Lock said during her award acceptance speech at Tuesday’s night’s annual Chamber of Commerce meeting. “We only have 365 days a year, and there’s no reason we can’t do something every day. All we have to do is something to help someone.”
Lock implored the robust audience at Central Park Pavilion to take up volunteerism.
“I hope to see great things, and we’re going to make a difference,” she said.
While penning her speech, Lock looked up the actual definition of volunteer.
“I just felt like I needed to know what a volunteer was,” she said, noting that she’s never sought the spotlight for her good deeds. “I just thought it was part of being a citizen.”
Lock noted that she was surprised upon finding out that she was the only award recipient on the agenda.
“I thought it was a whole big thing tonight of all these different awards, and I got here and found out it was just me,” she said with a wry smile. “This is just unreal.”
Lock praised her fellow Helping Hands colleagues, referring to them as her committee of gals.
“The bad thing is we’re all of the older generation,” she said. “There’s a camaraderie between the girls, so we all know what we have to get done.”
Lock touched on the overall impact of the Christmas Helping Hands for families in need.
“It’s just an awesome thing, helping out families,” she said. “Every year, there’s kids and their families that just pull our heartstrings. It’s quite an awesome thing.”
Lock said the local volunteer efforts are important to many.
“And it’s getting bigger all the time, because with more kids involved, we’ll need more help,” she said.
Ex-officio Chamber of Commerce board member Dr. Brian Inbody and his wife, Jennifer, nominated Lock for the award.
“Marilyn is an absolute treasure of Chanute,” Inbody told The Tribune. “What she has done to organize and ensure that the Helping Hands of Christmas comes together is through her organizational skills and love of all things children.”
Inbody warmly recounted an after-school program run by Lock that his children (now adults) attended around 2007. Inbody also noted that Jennifer, a counselor at Royster Middle School, has had the pleasure of working with Lock in coordinating the Christmas-season volunteer efforts for the past several years.
“We’ve seen how she’s really made a difference to so many kids everywhere,” Inbody said. “So we really thought she deserved some recognition. And giving her the night that she deserved for all she has done for several hundred kids every year since 2005.”
Inbody said Lock’s expertise extends well beyond her Helping Hands service.
“She helped (coordinate) a lot of organizations that were doing separate things,” Inbody said. “She managed to get all of those folks on the same page so that they can help out the maximum number of families. That’s been wonderful to be able to coordinate that effort.”
Chamber of Commerce ex-officio board member Kellen Adams also commended Lock for her contributions to the community.
“I think her award just speaks to the huge commitment to her community,” he said, “as well as the power of volunteering and the power of service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.