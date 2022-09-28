Voters have until Oct. 18 to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election.
The Neosho County Clerk currently is accepting applications from voters to request advance mail ballots, which will be mailed out Oct. 19. Officials will continue to accept applications until Nov. 1 and will mail them out as they are received until the election.
Applications are also available through the Kansas Secretary of State at www.sos.ks.gov/ and paper copies are available at the clerk’s office in Erie.
Assistant Election Officer Kalee Swayze said the applications must be filled out completely, including birth date. Some websites will allow an applicant to fill out the form online, but the forms must be returned with a signature. Swayze said applicants can print out the form and scan it with the signature to send by email, take the form to the clerk’s office, or mail it to Neosho County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Erie, KS 66733.
Mail ballots must be postmarked the day of the election or earlier. Swayze said the clerk’s office typically must receive ballots within three days after the election. This year, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office has not determined how to handle the fact the third days falls on Veterans Day, a Friday when there is no mail delivery.
In-person voting begins Oct. 26 in the clerk’s office at the Neosho County Courthouse and continues until Nov. 4.
