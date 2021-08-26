MATT RESNICK
The delta variant of the coronavirus, combined with USD 413’s easing of COVID-19 protocols, has created a tenuous situation for students and staff.
The first reported COVID-19 numbers for the fall semester were released by the district office Thursday. Through the first 10 days of the school year, the district has registered 25 positive cases, with 133 total exposures.
The latter number represents approximately 7.35 percent of the student population and roughly 1 percent of staff.
A further breakdown shows that 47 exposures took place in classrooms, 43 at home or daycare, and 33 at breakfast/lunch in schools. Five of the positive cases occurred prior to the Aug.12 start of the school year and were reported to district officials.
Despite the rise of the ultra-contagious delta variant nationwide, district Superintendent Kellen Adams opted to reverse course on a district-wide masking protocol. He initially announced that masks would be mandatory for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, but several days later, he pivoted to a mask-optional policy.
Adams indicated that the switch occurred after receiving feedback from the Neosho County Health Department, with the mask-optional recommendation coming directly from director Teresa Starr.
Adams told The Tribune Thursday that attendance data is “very consistent” with the same exact timeframe from a year ago. Despite nearly 7 percent of the district’s student body in quarantine, Adams said he is “very encouraged” by the initial numbers through the first 10 days of the semester.
“They appear to be at very low levels of the total student and staff headcounts,” he said.
Adams also said he is not worried by the first batch of district COVID-19 data.
“At this time, the overall percentages that these numbers represent are not concerning,” he said.
The district has implemented a modified quarantine procedure that allows close contact exposed individuals to continue attending class. For those individuals, masks are mandatory for a 10-day period while on school premises.
Among other requirements, they must also submit to testing every third day of the quarantine.
Adams has concluded that the bulk of the exposures have occurred outside of district buildings. He suggested his reversal on the masking protocol just prior to the start of the school year would not have made a marked difference as far as reduction of numbers.
“Given that a large number of our exposures are occurring outside of the school-day, where mask mandates are not required, we do not believe there would have been any impact to those categories,” he said. “We do, however, fully acknowledge that a mask mandate would have significantly reduced the numbers deemed to be classroom contacts.”
A change to masking protocol is not entirely out of the question, according to Adams.
“We will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis, as well as evaluate any changes to our protocols on a weekly basis. We are committed to continuing to evolve our protocols as the situation develops.”
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Wednesday that five K-12 districts in Kansas are in the throes of COVID-19 outbreaks. The identities of those districts have yet to be disclosed.
Dr. Kueser weighs in
Adams’ decision to make masks optional has potential major ramifications that some may not be aware of, according to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Dr. Brian Kueser, and relates to the most updated KDHE quarantine guidelines.
“When a kid comes home with COVID-19, that whole family is quarantined for up to 20 days,” Kueser said, adding the guidelines apply only to those currently unvaccinated. “The requirement is that the family has to quarantine for 10 days after the kid is off their mandatory isolation. So when your kid comes home and they have 10 days before they’re out of their isolation, the family – if they don’t get COVID – has to go 10 days beyond the last day their kid was in quarantine.
“So they’re talking about potentially quarantining entire families for 20 days when a kid comes home positive. That means no work, no school. That’s something that I think people fail to recognize.”
Kueser, who was an invited speaker at Erie-Galesburg USD 101’s special meeting Monday evening, witnessed an audience that was strongly opposed to mask mandates. He noted that parents in the meeting were “cheering on” anti-mask speakers, community members who spoke during the public forum, as well as anti-mask 101 board members.
“They’re going to come into a real shock when their kid comes home and they’re on quarantine and they can’t go to work for up to three weeks,” he said.
Kueser was unimpressed with Adams’ suggestion that many of the district’s current exposures occurred outside of district premises.
“The first week of classes or so, that’s going to be a lot easier to discern,” he said. “But after this first week, it’s going to be extraordinarily hard to know.”
Kueser contradicted Adams in believing the initial numbers released by the district are insignificant.
“They’re huge,” he said, noting that it’s “absolutely” considered an outbreak, accentuated by the fact that it’s in a “mask-less school setting.”
Chanute Elementary School checked in with the highest number of confirmed positive cases at 8 and the highest exposures at 39.
“We’ve seen a lot of six to nine year-old kids who were positive,” Kueser said.
With the modified quarantine in effect enabling students to attend classes, Kueser referred to contact-tracing as a “logistical nightmare,” and said he is unsure whether the health department is keeping up with it.
“If you think about how fast it can spread in an unmasked population, it’s not hard to imagine the school having to shut down if enough kids get sick with it,” he said.
The primary objective, Kueser added, is to keep kids in school.
“We want to keep them there in whatever capacity we can,” he said, adding that the decision to mask students on a modified quarantine was a smart decision on the district’s part.
“In my mind, you’re also admitting that masks do have some effectiveness if you’re willing to do that, which is the right thing to do,” he said. “So why not mask all the kids?”
