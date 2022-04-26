MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A guest speaker at Monday’s Neosho County Commission meeting was passionate about the effects of a certain political plan during a lengthy presentation to commissioners.
In describing President Joe Biden’s 30x30 land conservation initiative, rural Neosho County resident Tara Dillow railed against President Biden’s administration, referring to it as “tyrannical.”
The 30x30 initiative is an executive order signed by Biden soon after taking office last year. The initiative is intertwined with the climate crisis and aims to conserve 30 percent of US ocean areas as well as 30 percent of US lands and freshwater by 2030.
The initiative “seeks to reverse the negative impacts of biodiversity decline and climate change by protecting more natural areas, and to increase access to nature for communities that lack it,” according to Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., a non-profit organization.
An NRDC article also referenced polling data showing that four out of five US voters strongly backed the protection of the nation’s natural heritage and were in favor of a plan to protect “at least 30 percent of America’s land, ocean areas and inland waters by the year 2030 because they understand it will be good for their well- being and the environment.”
Dillow, however, had a much different perspective, calling the 30x30 initiative a very real danger to Neosho County, while painting a bleak picture of an attempted land-grab by the federal government.
“I’m asking you today to vote and sign a resolution to protect this county from Biden’s far-reaching executive order signed in his very first week in office,” Dillow said.
“This tyrannical administration would like to see 30 percent of our private land and water, under the guise of conservation and beautification, taken from us by the year 2030.”
Dillow said that the 30 percent figure is not calculated per state, but rather across the board.
“Which just so happens to include much of our state of Kansas,” she said, referring to 30x30 as an agenda rather than an initiative.
Dillow provided documents to commissioners that displayed graphs and statistics that she said related to agriculture and related contributions to the industry.
“The beef cattle ranching and farming, including feedlots, dual purpose ranching and farming sectors, is the top contributor in output to this county — with approximately $433 million in output,” she said, noting that the industry is also responsible for the creation of numerous jobs in the county.
Dillow told commissioners that there’s no time like the present to pass a resolution in taking the first step to act against Biden’s initiative.
“We have (that) window right now,” she said. “This county has such an opportunity to pass a resolution to protect its farmers and ranchers from losing its private land rights. I’m asking you to not let this opportunity pass us by.”
Even though she said she did not agree with his political views, Dillow referenced George Orwell.
“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act,” she said, quoting Orwell. “I do agree with his basis that we do not put our trust in political leaders, but in the confidence and the power of the working class.”
Dillow then resumed her complaints against the federal government.
“The 30x30 plan was written by 16 left-wing scientists,” she said. “Big supporters and advocates are our VP Kamala Harris, Deborah Holland, who introduced it into the House, Michael Bloomberg and Stacy Abrams.”
She then linked support of the 30x30 initiative to the public policy research and advocacy organization Center for American Progress (CAP).
“It just so happens that (former counselor to President Obama) John Podesta is the chairman of the CAP organization,” Dillow said.
She noted philanthropist George Soros’ involvement in CAP. Soros has often been portrayed as a left-wing boogeyman.
“(CAP) is primarily funded by none other than the George Soros Foundation,” she said. “CAP has a long-term goal of setting aside 50 percent of our land resources by 2050. So right now we have 30x30 — we may (eventually) have 50x50.”
Dillow then delved deeper into the idea behind 30x30, noting that the ultimate goal of the executive order was to create national heritage areas, referring to it as the “Restore America the Beautiful” plan.
“Even the Washington Post noted that the plan that currently exists is long on ambition but short on details,” Dillow said.
Dillow was also critical of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, alleging that she more or less lauded the plan.
“(Kelly) said (she) was encouraged with section 214 of the executive order that recognizes how farmers and ranchers have an important role to play,” Dillow said, adding that private landowners were never consulted in advance about the details of 30x30.
Dillow indicated that other county commissioners and politicians in Kansas are urging Kelly to oppose 30x30, rather than merely offering recommendations.
“Kansans are rightfully alarmed about possible implications for private property owners of any federal mandate to set aside vast swaths of land in response to this executive order,” she said, citing commentary from US Senator Jerry Moran. “In addition to being troubled by private property rights, I am concerned that taking farm and ranchland out of production will damage local and regional economies across Kansas.”
Dillow said that Anderson County Commissioner Les McGhee is concerned about potential restrictions of agricultural land imposed by 30x30 and its impact on food production. Dillow also referenced the Antiquities Act of 1906, which hands presidents the authority to create national monuments from federal lands to protect significant natural, cultural or scientific features. The act has been utilized more than a hundred times since its passage, according to Wikipedia.
“(President) Obama set aside 554 million acres under this act, two of which were known as the Bear Ears National Monument and the Gold Butte National Monument,” Dillow said, noting that the figure far eclipsed any of his predecessors.
Dillow was followed at the podium by Angel Cushing, who also lobbied commissioners to pass a resolution opposing 30x30. Cushing’s presentation focused on specifics of the designated heritage areas. In addition to Cushing, several local farmers opposing it were also in attendance, including the owner of Erie-based Peck Brothers Cattle Company.
Cushing presented commissioners with a resolution in hopes they would ink it right then and there.
“Do you feel this simple one page resolution is enough?” asked Commission Chair Gail Klaassen. “How come other (counties) have a two, three, four page resolution?”
Cushing indicated that the length of the various resolutions directly correlated with the templates they were created on, noting that she thought Anderson County’s resolution was eight pages in length.
Adorned in pro-Trump attire, with a Trump hat prominently displayed on the commissioners table, 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff said he was “definitely in favor” of passing resolution to slow the progress of 30x30.
“What we tell commissioners is that at the very minimum this is cheap, easy, eye-witness testimony on behalf of any landowner in a court of law,” Cushing told Westhoff.
Klaassen informed Cushing and Dillow that the commission needed to have its county counselor inspect the resolution.
“I think we just need to put it on the agenda for our next meeting, that he will have a resolution for us,” Klaassen said.
“When do you reckon you’ll have an answer on that?” asked an audience member.
“I think there’s enough examples that I don’t have any problem with signing one,” Klaassen said, noting that the resolution will likely be approved at the May 10 meeting. “I heard this presentation a few months ago.”
Klaassen said that putting the resolution into place was a preventative measure.
“If we don’t have the resolution in place, then things can happen very quickly,” she said. “Neosho County is an agricultural county and we do want to protect all of our land.”
From the back row, Dillow continued to press commissioners on a firm answer as to when they would officially approve it.
“So if we come back in two weeks, we’ll have an answer. Basically, is that what you’re saying?” she asked.
“Yes, it’s definitely something that we need to do,” Klaassen said, to applause from the audience.
