MATT RESNICK
After owning an assortment of businesses over the past 40 years, Stanton Ross has finally found unparalleled satisfaction with his newest company.
The Chanute native’s upstart company, Kustom Entertainment, specializes in ticket sales for concerts and sporting events, as well as promotion of those events. Ross said that idea had always been in the back of his mind and that it was time to pursue it.
“Because of my passion and growing up in the music business, I’ve always wanted to be able do to my own events,” Ross said.
Ross said the company provides a ticketing platform that has made his dream a reality.
“We then went out and secured multiple venues around the country,” Ross said, noting that approximately 40 of those are considered the company’s primary venues, and another 200 or so are secondary.
Ross’ connections have also proven fruitful for his new endeavor.
“I used to have my own record label and still have those contacts. I’ve helped several individuals get their start in the music business,” he said. “I don’t want to namedrop, but I’ve been around some of the top artists in the world.”
Ross said he’s gone all-in with the company.
“It was time to make a commitment to my passion,” he said.
In order to achieve this, Ross recently split his main company, Digital Ally, into two companies, adding Kustom Entertainment to its publicly-traded subsidiaries. His production company, Kustom 440, is also under that umbrella.
“We’re spinning it off to distributors,” Ross explained.
The company has already sold out the first phase of its VIP ticketing for an upcoming concert in Kansas City. The May 13 show at Legends Field, dubbed the Country Roots Fest, features Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina and Travis Tritt.
“We’ve started booking our own concerts and are pretty excited about that,” he said.
During the 1990s and early 2000s, Ross owned Chanute-based Infinity Energy Resources, a publicly-held oil and gas production and service company. During that time, Ross worked closely with local oil tycoon Edsel Noland, who he cited as one of his biggest influences.
Having owned various companies for nearly four decades, Ross said he is ecstatic with the prospect of Kustom Entertainment.
“I’m finally getting to really do something that I’m passionate about,” he said. “I’m at the peak of my excitement — to be able to go out and do something innovative and productive, that I’ve really got a hand in from the ground floor.”
Ross said that he was pulled into some of his previous endeavors.
“They’re not something I truly started, like I was somewhat able to do with Kustom Entertainment,” he said.
Ross’ father, Bud, was an innovator and pioneer in the realm of musical equipment. Having helped shape the American music industry, Bud was most notably known for his production of guitar and bass amplifiers manufactured by his company that was founded in Chanute in 1964. For many years, Kustom Amplifiers was one of the top-selling music equipment companies in the country.
Ross said that mentors such as his late father and Noland have proven invaluable to his successful business career.
“I’ve had some really good mentors from Chanute,” Ross said. “I just feel very blessed that I was able to be associated with (my father) and get to see it firsthand. I’m very grateful for that upbringing.”
Ross is also optimistic that his father will soon be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; famed singer-songwriter John Fogerty will likely play an integral role in making that happen.
“He’s the one potentially nominating my father into it, and some others are jumping on the bandwagon,” Ross said, noting that Bud was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
Having provided Johnny Cash with equipment early in his career, Bud’s influence runs deep in the music industry. Known for its superior sound quality, Ross’ equipment was used for live shows by Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Jackson 5, Carl Perkins, Leon Russell and many others.
Now residing in Overland Park, Ross estimated that he spent 30 years as a resident of Chanute.
