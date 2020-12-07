ROBERT MAGOBET
Kansas high school sports fans and parents still have a chance to return to the stands this season.
On Friday afternoon in a Zoom online meeting, the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Appeal Board voted 7-1 to have the KSHSAA Board of Directors reconvene Tuesday to reconsider the decision to ban fans and parents from attending high school and middle school events. The vote also included a recommendation that the board allow one or two parents/guardians per athlete at events.
Per the Appeal Board meeting minutes from Friday, the following motion was made by Member Bill Day:
“Because masks are already required for attendance at KSHSAA events, and because the science tells us that proper mask wearing and social-distancing effectively mitigate the risk of transmitting COVID-19, and because we believe that for several reasons, parents should attend their children’s activities, we propose the KSHSAA Board of Directors be reconvened for the purposes of reconsidering the decision to prohibit spectators at high school and junior high/middle school events through January 28, 2021 with a recommendation to allow for attendance of one or two parents/guardians per athlete.”
The meeting took place following parents of students calling for a hearing with the Appeal Board to review decisions made pertaining to fans and parents being prohibited from attending winter sports and activities due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those included parents Chad and Alyssa Boaz from Erie/Galesburg USD 101 schools, among others.
According to the minutes, other people and entities also requested the same kind of meeting.
KSHSAA’s appeal and special meetings are other formalities following a Nov. 24 Board of Directors meeting that resulted in passing the no-spectator policy for activities including basketball, bowling, scholars bowl, swimming and diving, and wrestling from Dec. 1 to at least Jan. 28.
The recommendations to appeal these decisions will be submitted to the Board of Directors in Tuesday’s special meeting “for a final determination of the matter.”
