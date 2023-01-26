MATT RESNICK
It’s the time of year when parents wonder whether or not inclement weather rises to the level of keeping their children out of harm’s way and at home from school for the day.
The district’s criteria for canceling or postponing classes includes the amount of snow and ice accumulated, temperature and wind chill, precipitation forecast throughout the day, weather predictions and the timing of storms, status of the condition of city streets, status of rural-route roads, school parking lot conditions, impact on the transportation fleet, and building conditions (electricity, heat and water).
The ultimate decision to postpone or cancel classes lies with Superintendent Kellen Adams and Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester. Dan Mitchell, the district’s transportation director, and Mike Golay, director of plant operations, also provide input.
“If I can get kids safely to school, then I’m rarely about too much else,” Adams said, noting that some criteria, such as building conditions, are rarely an issue. “Temperature and wind chill does play a factor, but rarely does it reach that threshold (of wind chills of negative 15).
“The biggest thing about getting people to school is whether we can get them to (extra-curricular) activities. Sometimes I can get them to school, but I don’t feel comfortable sending them to Paola,” Adams said, in a reference to Tuesday night’s road conditions while returning from a varsity basketball doubleheader. “The biggest determining factor is not just the amount of accumulated snow and ice, but the road conditions.”
Roughly 1.5 inches of snow fell overnight Tuesday.
“There was a decent amount of precipitation, but in Chanute it was slush because it just never quite got cold enough,” he said. “There have been times we’ve had less, but it was cold enough that it was pretty darn slick.”
Adams and the other district officials also traverse the roads when the conditions are in question.
“We kind of each have a section of the district or area that we drive,” Adams said, and they hit the roads around 3:45 am to have a decision made by 5:30 am.
Even if conditions worsen, the district is not allowed to reverse its decision in the morning, as it could potentially endanger students.
“Once we make the decision to open the schools, many parents rely on this decision and leave for work,” Adams noted. “If we then send students back home, many will return to unsupervised bus stops and empty houses.”
While Adams and company make the decision they believe is in the best interest of students and staff, they encourage parents to use their best judgment.
“If you do not feel that it is safe for your child to get to school, please use your best judgment as to whether or not he or she should attend,” reads the district policy. Additionally, all absences due to weather will be excused and will not count toward any 10-day attendance caps.
District calendar
During a report at the Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Jan. 9, Koester apprised board members of potential changes coming for the 2023-24 school calendar. He said that the district’s official calendar committee recommended the changes.
Chaired by Koester, the committee is composed of administrators, certified teachers, classified staff and parents. Koester discussed several significant changes, which the board will review and vote on at February’s monthly meeting.
One of the biggest changes will come in late November, as Thanksgiving break is being extended to a full week off. Previously, school was in session for Monday and Tuesday of that week.
To that end, the district shifted its two teacher comp days for fall and spring.
“So that week, students and staff will now go to school for five days,” Adams told The Tribune.
The other significant change comes at the expense of early release days. There are a total of six early release days that typically fall on the final Wednesday of the month.
“Those will now be full school days,” Adams said, adding that he is firmly on board with the changes. “I fully support the committee’s recommendations. I like how our process flows and, in my opinion, brings in good stakeholder input and allows several different groups to have a voice.”
Adams further elaborated on the potential change to Thanksgiving break, calling it a two-fold decision.
“We’re seeing that more and more districts are doing that,” he said. “We’re also seeing a trend that more families are leaving early for a trip, so a lot of students are absent on that Monday or Tuesday anyway.
“From a teacher’s perspective, their class might only be at 60 percent capacity, so they have to decide whether they want to teach new content. If they do, then they would have to get the remaining 40 percent of the class caught up. Or they could decide to press pause and teach something enrichment-related or otherwise, but not teach any new content.”
Adams said that the days were not being viewed as total loss, but that they were beginning to lose effectiveness with attendance down.
