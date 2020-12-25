Editor’s note: Royster Middle School student Bailey Brecheisen provided a guest column for the Tribune.
I ride horses with Tammy Ports from In The Wind Acres Riding Stable here in Chanute.
Usually we can’t ride in the winter because it’s too cold, this year was different. There have been a few nice days this month and when the weather is nice Tammy asks us to ride. I help Tammy bridle and saddle up the horses to get them ready for the other riders.
It’s awesome how we get to ride in town on the city streets. Tammy chooses routes through neighborhoods that have less traffic which is safer for the riders and the horses. Most drivers are very courteous of us as we are riding, with a few exceptions.
I feel very lucky that we have a riding stable in town. In addition to riding horses I get the experience of being able to learn how to care for the horses. I love riding horses and always look forward to good weather so we can ride, even in December!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.