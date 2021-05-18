MATT RESNICK
An event to raise awareness for nations plagued by water and sanitation crises will be held in Chanute on Saturday. Although it’s a worldwide event, residents still have time to sign up for the World Vision Global 6K for Water Walk/Run.
With 134 area residents already signed up, the event is being organized locally by Mendy Burnett and Kim Swader. This is the fifth year that the event has been held in Chanute. Previous years have seen as many as 320 local participants and more than $15,000 raised for the cause. The global health pandemic, however, has put a dent in those numbers.
“COVID kind of derailed us last year,” Burnett said, noting that they’ve already raised more than $5,000 this year for impoverished areas of the globe.
Burnett said the event is of the utmost importance.
“Everybody who registers, their registration fee provides clean water in the form of a well for a child somewhere in the world,” she said. “Each participants’ race-bib will have a picture of the child they will be walking or running for. And it will also display information about the child’s age and (national origin).”
Burnett explained why the race is six kilometers (3.7 miles) as opposed to the more traditional 5K walk/run (3.1 miles).
“The average person in the world walks six kilometers to get water,” she said. “The registration fee goes to provide clean water for wells that are being built all over the world.”
Burnett said water jugs will be placed beyond the halfway point of the walk-run. Participants are encouraged to carry the jugs to the finish line.
“That’s so people can get an idea of what these kids all over the globe are having to do,” she said. “We had somebody carry as much as 16 gallons of water. And we have somebody sponsoring (that part) and they will donate one dollar for every gallon of water carried.”
Burnett said she was originally inspired to get involved with the cause after coming across a book titled “The Water Princess.” Based on supermodel Georgie Badiel’s childhood, a young girl aspires to provide her African village with clean drinking water.
“This event is a really special thing,” she said. “Not only are we providing water for kids all around the world, but our kids are learning to be grateful for what we have. Also, to understand to a small degree what others face each day. And I love that it brings the whole community together.”
The event begins at 9 am at Chanute Christian Academy and follows a walking path that leads to the Martin Johnson Airport. The race then concludes where it began. Registration can be completed at teamworldvision.org, or in-person at Chanute Christian Academy.
Those who register will receive a T-shirt and medal. Additional prizes will be dispersed to top finishers in each age division, as well as to those who carry the most water.
