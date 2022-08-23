GREG LOWER
2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner met with representatives from 12 Southeast Kansas counties at noon Tuesday as part of an SEK Regional Planning Commission gathering.
LaTurner spoke for a few minutes at the end of a continuing discussion on Southeast Kansas infrastructure and a presentation on opportunities for grants. SEK-RPC Planning and Development Consultant Carey Spoon discussed funds in the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure act.
Combining more counties in a grant application will strengthen its position, SEK-RPC officials hope, and LaTurner said it is important to draw as much funding to Southeast Kansas as possible.
“It’s going to take a partnership” of local, state and federal officials, LaTurner said.
Southeast Kansas has not gotten the attention it needs from Topeka or Washington, DC, he said, because larger cities have had representatives on the Appropriations Committee. LaTurner, a Republican, said he thinks the GOP will take the majority in the House of Representatives in November, and he hopes to be on the Appropriations Committee.
This was LaTurner’s third visit to Chanute during the past week, he said. After Tuesday’s meeting, he went to another gathering in downtown Parsons.
Before LaTurner’s arrival, Spoon asked participants at the discussion to let her know how many counties want to be involved in the Safe Streets and Roads For All grant program application, due Sept. 15.
The SEK-RPC will seek $1 million, which will fund an action plan down to the community level for the participating counties.
Local entities must provide a 20 percent match of the federal funding. The Kansas Department of Transportation will provide 15 percent of the total grant as part of the local match, and the SEK-RPC plans to provide $20,000 as an in-kind match. The participating counties would then divide the remaining 5 percent, or $30,000, on a population basis, with about $2,200 to $2,500 from Neosho County and $2,800 to $3,100 from Labette County.
Spoon also discussed the Reconnecting Community Pilot Discretionary grant program, due Oct. 13. The program also requires a 20 percent local match, but KDOT will not take part. The funds can be used for an action plan or construction, but would not be approved for construction without an action plan.
American Rescue Plan funds cannot be used to match federal funds, Spoon said. Counties that are members of SEK-RPC include Neosho, Labette, Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Crawford, Cherokee, Wilson, Montgomery, Coffey, Linn, Woodson and Franklin counties.
