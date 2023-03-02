GREG LOWER
The Chanute Parks Advisory Board voted to recommend demolishing the elevated score booth at Katy Park.
With three new members and the spring season beginning, the parks board got active Thursday with issues on the RV campground and other matters.
Parks Director Clint Moore showed photos of vandalism at the score booth, which he estimated at $1,500 in damage including a four- by eight-foot glass window. Since the demolition of the old pool house, vandals have moved to the booth and concession stand. He said that they would address questions about the scoreboard and public address system at a later date.
Board members also discussed issues with homeless vagrants.
Moore updated the board on the need to repair a motor-pump unit for the fountain at Highland Park and discussed repairs to the spray park, which he estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
The board voted to increase fees at the RV campground at Santa Fe Park. The fee previously was $10 per night with the first two nights free. The new fee will be $20 with the first night free.
RV campground stays are limited to a maximum of 10 days in the park, so campers cannot move just from stall to stall.
As renovations on the Santa Fe ballfields near completion, board member Debbie Shields said the campgrounds will have more visit ors as the fields become busy.
The ballpark project still needs installation of batting cages and awnings, Moore said, and bleachers need to be assembled. Turf will be installed next week, depending on the weather.
