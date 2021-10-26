It’s been more than a decade since a non-Chanute resident has assumed a seat on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees. Thayer resident Bryan Schulz, however, is hoping to put an end to that streak.
“People in the Thayer and Galesburg area asked me if I would run,” Schulz said. “And I want to give them an option to have some representation in other parts of the county. Just a different set of eyes and ears that may have different ideas. That’s kind of why I’m running.”
Schulz discussed NCCC’s declining enrollment numbers, noting it can be attributed to a lack of interest from non-traditional students due to a thriving job market.
“They probably have jobs that are paying real good, so they’re not going back to college to better themselves,” he said. “And the pandemic.”
Schulz pointed to the school’s state-of-the-art Mitchell Career and Technology Center as a means to flip the script on the enrollment decrease.
“I’m big on Vo-Tech,” he said. “I think we need to train people, and I’m hoping we can integrate junior and senior high school kids into those programs.”
Schulz said that personnel retention is another critical issue with which the college is grappling.
“There’s more demand than there is staff,” he said. “We need to do some recruitment — it’s hard to keep faculty right now.”
Schulz said he believes the college is doing well under the guidance of Dr. Brian Inbody.
“I really do,” he said. “I have a few businesses here and quite a bit of property, and pay quite a bit of property tax. And 15 years ago it seemed like the mill levy went up every year at the college. It’s been pretty steady for the last seven, eight years. They’ve kept the mill levy down for the taxpayers.”
Schulz has a plethora of previous board experience. He’s served on the Erie-Galesburg USD 101 Board of Education, Neosho County Fair Board, Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and ANW Special Education Cooperative.
Schulz said that if elected, he will bring a “business mind” to the Board of Trustees.
“I know how to budget and run things,” he said. “I don’t have an agenda, and think that the (Trustees) are doing a good job. I just want to give people in the rural areas of Neosho County an option for someone different.”
