GREG LOWER
The Chanute Downtown Revitalization Committee will hold a budget workshop next week to discuss a proposed $25,000 budget.
A limited turnout of voting members and other officials met Tuesday and discussed the budget process and strategic plan for more than an hour and a half. Besides four voting members, the group included Chanute City Commissioner Phil Chaney, City Manager Todd Newman, Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy, and Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright.
At a recent city commission meeting, Commissioner Tim Fairchild requested a proposal of budget goals for the DRC. The city commission’s next regular meeting is Monday, May 10, and it will begin its budget process May 18. The DRC workshop will be 7 pm May 13 at Community National Bank for discussion, with no action planned.
The DRC also plans a workday 8 - 8:30 am May 15 to mulch landscape beds southeast of Main Street and Evergreen Avenue.
Committee member Garrett Sharp said the DRC needs to determine what exactly it wants to revitalize, whether it will seek to preserve downtown buildings, beautification or downtown amenities. He warned if the community does not have people living and working downtown, other things don’t matter.
Chaney said that although he and other building owners are trying to keep buildings in good repair, other owners allow them to deteriorate.
“The buildings are falling down; it’s going to be cool to have pretty flowers,” Chaney said, adding that the flowers might as well be on a grave.
Committee member Kelly Colter said repair, maintenance and preservation need to be in a form the public can see and understand. Although brick tuck-pointing is necessary to stop deterioration, the public does not understand what it is and it can quickly deplete a budget.
Newman said a lot of attention needs to go to downtown buildings.
DRC President Mark Perez said the $25,000 proposal is a “go big or go home” way of thinking. One-fifth of the request could go to downtown landscaping and beautification, while the rest could go in $5,000 amounts to projects.
The group discussed the aspects of having owners match funding from the DRC.
Participants also continued discussion on the planned DRC logo and a project to put brickwork around the posts of the Main Street Pavilion.
