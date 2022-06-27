GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners voted Monday evening against renewing a tourism agreement with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 4-1 vote at Monday’s commission meeting was to amend or terminate the agreement, which leaves the city room to renegotiate. The city was required to give notice before July 1 on the one-year term.
The city contracts tourism from the chamber at $50,000 and the chamber has requested $100,000. The vote Monday is for the 2023 budget year, so the contract will continue for the rest of this year. The 2022 contract is divided into quarterly payments.
Mayor Jacob LaRue cast the dissenting vote. Commissioner Phil Chaney, who made the motion, proposed severing the contract to put tourism under the city staff instead of the chamber.
He said he does not want to disband the tourism board.
Commissioners have a final budget workshop meeting Aug. 1, and talked Monday about discussing tourism then.
In other business, the commission received financial documents from Playmakers owner Earl Bartholomew about the building at 221 E. Main.
Commissioners asked for further documentation at their next meeting on contracts to repair the structure, which was damaged in a fire July 6, 2021.
“We don’t want to remove stuff,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said. “Who signed up for that?”
Contractor Matt Martin, of Martin Construction in Neodesha, also met with the commission and said they are waiting on the engineer on plans to rebuild the location.
City officials are concerned about the basement where a building at the corner of Main and Evergreen was demolished. Martin said he is preparing to start concrete work on the alley, but they are not ready to cover the basement.
City Manager Todd Newman said a code violation resolution will be satisfied when the basement is covered and the east wall has been repaired.
Bartholomew said the east wall would be finished when construction is done.
“I want to see something go back there,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
City officials also reported that planned construction of a downtown restroom will not be completed by this year’s Artist Alley event Sept. 24.
Although part of the work will be done by the city, officials are not able to schedule construction of the block walls, and there are issues with the doors and heating, ventilation and air conditioning which have been ordered.
“Everything is so weird,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said. “It seems like everything’s floating.”
Soil sampling has been delayed until mid-August, he said.
Commissioners approved adopting the most recent NFPA 70 National Electrical Code Handbook, and approved a purchase agreement with Rural Water District No. 13.
The city approved a wholesale water purchase agreement in 2006 that included an annual increase of up to 3 percent per year. When approved, the agreement set a rate of $2.24 per 100 cubic feet, but current costs are $2.36. At an annual increase of 3 percent, the current rate would be $3.59, which is in the renewed agreement.
In his report, Newman said he will contact County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp about the Code Red emergency notification system agreement.
The county commission voted at its June 21 meeting to notify the city about the end of the agreement between the two bodies, effective Aug. 7.
Newman said Monday the city made a payment on the system June 15, and sent notice that the city intended to discontinue the agreement when it expired at the end of June 2023.
County officials last week discussed continuing to provide access to Chanute.
“Everyone’s reading this contract different,” Newman said. “Chanute has paid until the end of 2022.”
City Attorney David Brake said the notice Newman sent was correct, and it is now in the county’s hands to make a decision. Chaney said the city has been paying twice for the service.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare property at 1523 S. Katy, owned by Ernest P. and Donna L. Wright; 217 W. 2nd, owned by Rooted Properties LLC; 1302 S. Highland, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; 602 N. Highland, owned by Marisa Sheets, and 501 W. 1st, owned by Kenneth L. Ornelas, II, in violation of city code. Properties at the north end of Lincoln and 905 N. Steuben were removed from consideration.
