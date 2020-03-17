GREG LOWER
Even without anyone who has tested positive in the area, the COVID-19 virus continues to impact Chanute and Neosho County.
Chanute city offices closed to the public today and the public library closed Tuesday. Local banks are discussing closing lobbies to do business only via drive-through facilities, and city and county officials are considering how to hold upcoming meetings.
Chanute City Manager Jeff Cantrell said city office buildings will have alternative telephone numbers posted on their doors. Payments can be made through outside drop boxes, and citizens can telephone to make arrangements for special situations. Numbers could change depending on what staff members are available.
For example, people who need a building permit can be directed to where they can download the form online.
The Chanute Recreation Center closed Monday.
Humboldt city officials also closed their city hall and the Allen County Public Health Officer through the Allen County Emergency Management recommended non-essential businesses close, as well as churches and meetings. Food service businesses, grocery stores and gas stations should remain open.
Chanute Public Library Director Kara Hale reported a curbside service would be available between 11:30 am and 1 pm today and materials can be returned in the outside book and media drops. Patrons who need help setting up Hoopla or other electronic resources can call the library at (620) 431-3820. Hale said staff will use the time to process new books, set up summer programs, and “spring cleaning.”
