MATT RESNICK
Brooke Wire’s academic and professional career with USD 413 has officially come full circle.
A third-year Chanute Elementary School assistant principal, Wire has been named to the position of principal and is set to replace Eric Hoops at the conclusion of the current school year.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity, and think reality is still setting in a bit,” Wire said. “I am just very thankful to continue to be a part of a school and district I have so much invested in and I am so passionate about.”
Born and raised in Chanute, Wire attended USD 413 from kindergarten to graduation, and has ascended through the ranks to her current role. A class of 2004 alum, Wire was named in her senior yearbook as the most likely to be a principal.
Wire said that some may forget that not long ago CES was selected for the US Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Program, recognizing schools based on their overall academic excellence, or the progress in closing achievement gaps in student sub-groups. Wire is striving for a return to those lofty expectations once reached by CES.
“My primary goal and objective will be to cultivate a culture of excellence and high expectations,” Wire said. CES has the largest student enrollment of any district building.
“I believe CES is the best place to work, teach and learn,” she said. “It will be our aim to continuously embody a culture of high expectations for academic achievement and service to students and families.”
Wire intends to place her stamp on CES through positivity, adding that good outcomes don’t typically happen by accident.
“I will provide an intentional focus on achieving positive outcomes in our school,” she said.
One area identified by Wire as needing additional support and improvement is core instruction, referring to learning experiences that involve participation from all students. This precludes special-ed services, enrichment for gifted students, and intervention programs.
“We have fantastic teachers in our school and I am determined to help them find opportunities to continue to learn and grow with each other in their grade-level teams, as well as with other teachers across the building,” Wire said. “If our teachers continue to grow and get better, then student achievement will as well.”
A Pittsburg State University grad, Wire kicked off her teaching career in the first-grade classroom at CES in 2008, and is confident she can bring a steady hand to the school.
“The staff at CES has gone through several leadership changes in the last few years,” she said. “While change can be good, it is always hard, and I hope that I can provide some stability in leadership at CES. Chanute is home for me and my family. It is very exciting to be pursuing my dream job in the community and district that I am so deeply rooted in.”
Wire said her teaching and administrative style can be best described as collaborative in nature.
“I very much like working in teams and being a part of a team,” she said. “I feel very comfortable in making decisions when needed, but appreciate having the teaching and administrative teams around to talk about leadership and instruction.”
Wire added that she is not an expert in all things CES.
“But I am fortunate to have a lot of experts in their area,” she said. “My job as a leader is to take in the ideas, thoughts and perspectives of others and make decisions that are ‘Students First’ and aligned with the vision and goal we are trying to achieve. I am a firm believer in ‘we is better than me.’”
Wire noted that educators are facing substantial challenges.
“Education is a difficult profession,” she said. “Our teachers are struggling to try and teach students who are not yet emotionally equipped to learn. That is stressful to them and can be disruptive to those who are ready to learn. I have been working, and will continue to work through this with teachers.”
Wire said that each student and situation is unique, and will have to be handled as such.
“It is my job to ensure that learning can be happening at high levels in classrooms and to support teachers in making sure that happens,” she said.
In a previous interview with The Tribune, Superintendent Kellen Adams described why he thinks Wire exemplifies the best characteristics of a Chanute High alum.
“Pure and simple, Brooke Wire bleeds Comet Blue,” Adams said. “She has been, and continues to be, very dedicated to USD 413. Brooke has proven to be a dedicated leader that desires to make CES better each and every day.”
Adams said Wire embodies USD 413’s motto of “Students First.”
“Our district and CES are very blessed to have her leadership,” Adams said. “I have enjoyed watching her growth and development as an emerging leader, and look forward to seeing her continue to make a lasting impact.”
Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps said he’s thrilled for Wire.
“I think she’s an incredible person for that position,” he said. “There will be nothing but great things for her and the school.”
Epps said the main advice he would give to Wire is to be the best version of herself.
“And always put the kids’ needs first, and everything else will work itself out,” he said.
Epps added that listening is a crucial component of the principal position.
“Listen to the ones you serve,” he said. “And not only listening to staff members, but listening to kids and parents. You’re basically a facilitator.”
Recognition
Wire has excelled to the point where she was nominated regionally for assistant principal of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
“I very much appreciated that, especially coming from my direct supervisor,” she said of CES Principal Eric Hoops, who submitted Wire’s nomination. “I was very much shocked, but it felt good to have someone pause and recognize you.”
Wire also lauded CES’ support staff for their dedication.
“The people that you work with and do this with every day make it all well worth it,” she said. “I have been surrounded by some fantastic support staff.”
