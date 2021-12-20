MATT RESNICK
Kansas is one of eight states selected for participation in a school meal demonstration program. Medicaid eligibility data will be utilized to certify student eligibility for the program.
“This project will expand free, reduce-priced meals for some of our most vulnerable students,” Governor Laura Kelly announced in a Friday press release. “Our kids need reliable access to healthy foods to learn and grow — and this is great news for our state, students and families.”
Kelly’s office was originally informed of the state’s selection by the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service - Mountain Plains Region. The press release further noted that for the project, the Kansas State Department of Education will be working in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said that the pilot project will be greatly beneficial to Kansas students.
“This project will directly impact students on Medicaid and remove barriers to receiving healthy and nutritious meals while at school,” Stanek said.
Stanek cited CDC research that shows that participation in school meal programs results in increased consumption of whole grains, milk and fruits and vegetables during mealtimes. Students were also shown to have had a better overall diet.
“Which ultimately has a positive effect on learning,” Stanek said.
While the expanded free and reduced-price meal program is new, the demonstration project itself falls under the umbrella of 2010 federal legislation.
“It creates an important opportunity to further test the impact of Medicaid Direct Certification, which was first initiated through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010,” the press release said.
The direct certification component of the program makes it easier for children from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals, according to the USDA.
“Historically, most students who receive free or reduced-price school meals have been certified based on information they submit in an application,” the release said.
Other avenues in which families can gain eligibility into the program include participation in benefit programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Adding Medicaid to the list of benefit programs that can directly certify a student to receive free or reduced-price meals is a potential boon for students, their families and school administrators.
“This is a win-win for Kansas students, families and school districts,” said Cheryl Johnson, director Child Nutrition and Wellness for the Kansas State Department of Education.
“This means school districts have fewer school meal applications to process and verify, and families have less paperwork to complete. It also helps ensure access to nutritious meals for all students, which fuels them for overall success.”
“Direct certification works to ensure that children in need aren’t mistakenly left behind, and also serves to decrease errors in school meal program administration,” according to Cheryl Kennedy, administrator of USDA Food and Nutrition Service - Mountain Plains Region “By eliminating applications, direct certification reduces the burden on families and schools, and connects more children to the nutrition they need to succeed in school.”
In addition to Kansas, the other states selected to participate in the latest demonstration project round were Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina.
