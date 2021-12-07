MATT RESNICK

Monday night’s marathon USD 413 Board of Education meeting concluded with action taken to extend Superintendent Kellen Adams’ contract.

After much deliberation during one of four executive sessions, the board elected to tack on another year to Adams’ contract. He entered the evening in year one of a three-year contract. The process also entailed an evaluation of Adams by board members in the weeks leading up to the meeting. 

Adams was happy with the board’s decision. 

“I believe it’s a good sign that they would like to see me stick around,” Adams said. “I just really appreciate the vote of confidence.”

After closed executive sessions, the board also approved the following personnel action: 

Employments – Sierra Phillips, credit recovery aide; Frank Sulenes, bus driver; Jennifer Thompson, transportation monitor; Laurie Ward, negate; Gary Wheeler, teacher; G. Kent Wire, CES assistant principal

Resignations – Dawn Burchette, library aide, effective Dec. 17; Amber Tisdale, teacher

Transfers – Patricia Warhurst, transportation rider to van driver 

 

 

 

