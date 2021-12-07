MATT RESNICK
Monday night’s marathon USD 413 Board of Education meeting concluded with action taken to extend Superintendent Kellen Adams’ contract.
After much deliberation during one of four executive sessions, the board elected to tack on another year to Adams’ contract. He entered the evening in year one of a three-year contract. The process also entailed an evaluation of Adams by board members in the weeks leading up to the meeting.
Adams was happy with the board’s decision.
“I believe it’s a good sign that they would like to see me stick around,” Adams said. “I just really appreciate the vote of confidence.”
After closed executive sessions, the board also approved the following personnel action:
Employments – Sierra Phillips, credit recovery aide; Frank Sulenes, bus driver; Jennifer Thompson, transportation monitor; Laurie Ward, negate; Gary Wheeler, teacher; G. Kent Wire, CES assistant principal
Resignations – Dawn Burchette, library aide, effective Dec. 17; Amber Tisdale, teacher
Transfers – Patricia Warhurst, transportation rider to van driver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.