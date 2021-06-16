Due to court delays, sometimes multiple arrests are made with the same defendant
GREG LOWER
Chanute residents have been noticing an increase in the number of arrests for drug offenses, which the County Attorney credits to the police department’s use of drug dogs and stepped-up enforcement.
“They should receive an atta-boy,” Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston said. He said Chanute police are making a difference and have been recognized by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The number of cases does not mean the area has a worse drug problem than other areas, Thuston said. Rather, the city’s three K-9 officers make them available every shift, instead of just one shift as was the case previously.
“That has been a very, very great asset,” Thuston said. “The City of Chanute’s K-9s are the envy of the region.”
Chanute police have been involved in a lot of joint operations with other area law enforcement and have made a significant dent in the problem.
“It’s made my caseload significantly higher,” Thuston said.
That also means that there are often repeat arrests of the same offender, and drug cases tend to take longer to process and prosecute.
A first arrest on simple possession of marijuana with no previous convictions is usually a misdemeanor, Thuston said, with a maximum sentence of six months in the county jail. A second conviction is also a misdemeanor, with a maximum of a year in jail. Simple possession of marijuana becomes a felony on the third conviction.
A first arrest on possession of methamphetamine is a felony, with a possible sentence of 10 to 42 months in the Department of Corrections.
The steps for drug cases are the same as any other misdemeanor or felony. Defendants make an initial appearance soon after their arrest, with a presumption of bond unless they have three or more felony convictions.
If a person sentenced to probation is charged with another crime, the judge may revoke the probation during the court process on the new case and impose the underlying sentence on the prior case.
Thuston said if a defendant faces a second offense, bond usually comes over the objections of his office, which represents the state of Kansas.
An issue arises because of the length of time it takes for a case to go through the court. A defendant may be arrested while already on bond from a previous criminal charge – sometimes multiple arrests are made with the same defendant.
On television, courts get lab results quickly, sometimes just after the next commercial. In real life, Thuston said, it takes nine months or more to get drug testing back from the lab in Pittsburg.
“If we get them back in nine months, it is seemingly a miracle,” he said.
The KBI has labs in Great Bend and Topeka as well as Pittsburg, and Thuston said quick results have been a problem as long as he has been in law.
“Sometimes it looks like those cases go on and on and on,” he said.
Waiting for results is also a problem in sex-related cases, but are less of a problem in property or violence cases.
Thuston also said in theft cases, a victim may settle for getting the property back. Violence cases may be resolved in six to nine months, but Thuston said if he can resolve a drug case in a year, he is “exquisitely happy.”
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted court proceedings. Officials were reluctant to keep people in jail, and courts shut or slowed down.
Thuston said court hearings are picking up again, and his office has held preliminary hearings for some time. First appearance and bond hearings are not as backed up. Criminal dockets are held the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
