MATT RESNICK
ERIE — In a follow-up to her presentation delivered two weeks prior, Anna Methvin pressed commissioners for an answer to a request she made at the Aug. 16 meeting.
Methvin, director of the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation, told commissioners that the hospital was looking to secure material needed for future completion of the Southeast Kansas Impact Center parking lot. Located between the hospital and Chanute Elementary School, the planned 9,200-square-foot facility will house a clinic and telehealth facility adjacent to NMRMC. The center will also include a state-of-the-art conference room, pediatrics and orthopedic clinics, as well as children’s therapy services.
Road and Director Mike Brown informed commissioners at the Aug. 16 meeting that the county’s rock supply would take a hit, with his calculations showing that full completion of the parking lot will require 4,000 tons of rock.
Having already apprised commissioners of an overview of the facility at the previous meeting, Methvin dispensed with the preamble and got straight to the point, kindly reminding commissioners of her previous request.
“My (remarks) to you today would be to follow up on what we talked about last time, if rock could be donated or cash equivalent or something in its place to help us with that project,” she said.
2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore asked Methvin the amount of cash needed to fully complete the project. The entirety of the project is being overseen by the US Economic Development Administration (EDA).
“For the additional EDA scope (to finish the project), $270,841,” Methvin said.
That figure was met with silence as commissioners quietly deliberated the pros and cons amongst themselves. The one positive was that by granting Methvin’s request, the county will have some involvement in the project. The main con seemed to be that the county was biting off more than it could chew. While Methvin’s goal was to secure the full bundle, she noted that a lesser amount would still be helpful.
“A cost savings of $50,000 to $70,000 on rock would really help us,” she said, basing that projection on previous grants and other donations received for the project in relation to the target number they need to reach. The foundation recently encountered some hiccups and has gone all-out with additional fundraising measures.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Brown to confirm his previously calculated numbers with the commissioners.
“It’s 266 (truck) loads of rock,” Brown said, in reference to the equivalent of hauling 4,000 tons of rock.
“From our quarry — that’s a lot,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen then presented an alternate option, asking Brown for price-points related to the cost of rock per ton, in order to avoid depleting the county’s quarry.
“I wouldn’t want to give you a number right now,” he said, noting other factors in play, such as the volatility of fuel prices. “Fuel prices are through the roof.”
Klaassen informed commissioners that they’re sitting on more than a million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as the Neosho Ridge Wind PILOT fund.
“I think it will be a nice draw to the community,” Galemore said of the SEK Impact Center.
Methvin concurred.
“We already have a lot of state and regional conference (representatives) that have notified us that they want to use the facility,” she said.
Klaassen agreed.
“Just for the community to get that (facility) taken care of is a huge benefit,” she said. “Then, to have these grants helping to pay for that.”
“The EDA is paying for 80 percent of it,” Methvin said, adding that NMRMC has thus far secured $6.25 million for the project.
“It’s an offer we can’t turn down,” Klaassen said.
Brown weighed in with his own perspective.
“I’ve been to several road and bridge conferences, and they’ve stated that they would love to have a conference in Southeast Kansas — but there’s nowhere to do it,” he said. “I support your project and I want the county to help on this out as much as we can.”
When nudged by Klaassen for input, Commissioner Paul Westhoff indicated he was on board.
“We need to absolutely try to help them out,” he said.
Methvin also reminded commissioners that the city of Chanute has committed to in-kind donations. Galemore made a motion to approve the $270,000 sought by Methvin, which was unanimously approved. Commissioners indicated that the money would be split evenly, $135,000 apiece between the ARPA and PILOT funds.
