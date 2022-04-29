GREG LOWER
An Ohio company that has acquired Chanute Manufacturing Co. plans to expand its local work force.
Babcock & Wilcox acquired Chanute Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Optimus Industries, in March and plans to add 30 boilermakers, welders and other skilled workers to the current 130 employees.
“After 34 years of ownership, the Lewis family has sold its interest in Optimus Industries, including subsidiary Chanute Manufacturing, to Babcock & Wilcox, an internationally-known and respected clean energy technologies and services company with more than 155 years of history in energy and environmental solutions,” Chanute Vice President of Operations Dustin Stanley said. “Babcock & Wilcox is moving additional work for its package boiler business to our Chanute operations and we have an immediate need to hire skilled workers.”
The new company will become B&W Chanute. The local plant has already started work on the new products, Stanley said.
Tulsa-based Optimus bought Chanute Manufacturing in 1988.
Alcorn Combustion formed the Chanute company in 1965 to manufacture direct-fired heaters. Beginning in 1980, the plant produced heat recovery steam generators for the cogeneration market, and grew to be the largest domestic producer of HRSG pressure part modules, casing and inlet ducts. In 2003, the company expanded its product base to the utility aftermarket, and today it is a market leader in the supply of engineered pressure parts for gas and solid fuel generation.
There is no immediate decision to expand the 200,000-square foot plant, but the potential is there, Stanley said.
Chanute Manufacturing will continue to produce its current lines in addition to new fabrication work for Babcock & Wilcox.
“Babcock & Wilcox is a dynamic, growing company that is actively involved in the ongoing clean energy revolution, and we’re pleased Chanute Manufacturing will play a key role the growth of our business,” Stanley said. “Now is a great time for anyone looking for an amazing career to join our organization.”
Stanley said this is a great move for the company, employees and the community.
“It combines two world leaders in the industrial and energy markets,” he said.
