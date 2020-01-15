CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Three musical groups of students from Chanute Public Schools will perform in concert Saturday with their peers who have been selected to sing or play with the SEK District honor choirs and band.
The regional districts of the Kansas Music Educators Association sponsor these concerts so that advanced students have opportunities to perform together with other musicians. The students audition and are required to practice and memorize their parts at home prior to their group rehearsal with a guest conductor on Saturday.
Five seventh and eighth graders will perform with the SEK District Middle High Honor Choir, and five band members will take the stage with the SEK District Middle High Honor Band.
Students will rehearse all day on Saturday with other students chosen from the southeast Kansas area. They will perform for the public at 3:30 pm at Frontenac High School. Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for K-12.
Chosen to sing with the Elementary Honor Choir are CES fifth graders Bailey Brecheisen, Paeton Ellis, Bella Godinez, Laney Hillman, Lauren Lucas, Mylee Miller, Anni O’Dell, Reychell Puckett, Tracy Reeves, Lani Stanfield, Tayven Williams and Ethan Wolf. Royster sixth graders include Tommy Beasley, Mavery Herman, Colin Keating, Maddie Kepley, Ellie Sheble, Lucy Sheble, Jacqueline Smoot and Rhylee Thompson.
They will perform I Will Rejoice arranged by Dave and Jean Perry; Al Shlosha D’Varim, a Hebrew song arranged by Allan Naplan; Under the Calico Tree by Dick Thompson; Can You Hear Me? by Bob Chilcott, with American Sign Language; and Little David Play On Your Harp, arranged by Rollo Dilworth.
The Royster seventh and eighth graders selected are Zoie Speaks, Kayleigh Watts, Jeanette Guernsey, Violet Stich, Ethan Burnett, Scott Smith, Tommy Beasley, Mavery Herman, Colin Keating, Maddie Kepley, Ellie Sheble, Lucy Sheble, Jacqueline Smoot and Rhylee Thompson. They will sing Knight and the Dragon by Audrey Snyder and arranged by Kathleen Black; Sing On! by Lane Johnson; A Festive Alleluia by Mary Lynn Lightfoot; Pete, Pete by Victor C. Johnson; and Rhythm of Life, arranged by John Leavitt.
Five members of the Royster Middle School band will aslso perform.
Chosen to perform in the SEK District Middle High Honor Band are Brayden Swiler, on clarinet; Erin Maddy on trumpet; Liberty Collins, on horn; Peyton Hurst, on Euphonium; and Noah Vogel on percussion.
They will perform Shadows Unleashed by Balmages; ...At Twilight by Grant; High Steppers On Parade by Seward; Bugs by Shaffer; and Flight of the Thunderbird by Saucedo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.