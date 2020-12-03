Chanute residents have noticed a change in the taste of their tap water, and the water plant superintendent said it is part of keeping the water better-tasting the rest of the year.
Water Plant Superintendent Jeff Litzel said the department is conducting a free-chlorine burnout this week, and the water should be back to normal by Dec. 14 to 16.
Usually, the water plant uses chlorine chemicals in combination with ammonia in a system that is weaker, but tastes better and the chlorine stays in the system longer. Certain bacteria, which is not harmful to people, feed on the ammonia and lower the residual chlorine. If residual chlorine does not meet state standards, it can lead to an increase in the kinds of bacteria that are harmful.
Twice a year, Litzel said, the city uses chlorine by itself and people see water flowing from fire hydrants to help pull the free chlorine through the water lines. He said the water system will go back to the usual chemicals Monday, and the taste will improve during the week.
Sutcliffe chili fundraiser
on Dec. 13
A Chili Benefit - Drive Thru - Grab-n-Go for Mike Sutcliffe is planned 4-7 pm Sunday, Dec. 13 at Lucius Landing, on Harper Road just north of K-39.
The event is hosted by Chelsea Frost, Liz Wehlage, Andrea Newman, Tera McGowen and Shambri Miller.
Come by for a delicious bowl of chili and a cinnamon roll for a great cause. Mike is currently at Wesley Medical Center facing numerous challenges.
Dinners will be prepared and ready to go, No need to get out of car to ensure a safe event for all. Freewill donation for dinners as they are picked up. All proceeds will go to Mike and Sheri to help with medical expenses.
Christmas Helping Hands angels still
need adoption
In less than two weeks Christmas Helping Hands will be distributing angel gifts to approximately 230 children.
“We have been blessed at the response from Chanute in helping to supply the need,” said coordinator Marilyn Lock.
There are still angels that have not been adopted. Angels can be adopted by contacting Jennifer Dietsch State Farm (431-4280).
Choose an angel, buy a gift from the selection ($20-$30), wrap it and return it. If prefer to make a donation, volunteers will do the shopping.
Chanute Senior Center closed in December
Chanute Senior Center, 1717 W. Main, continues to be closed the month of December.
