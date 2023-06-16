The Chanute Art Gallery is featuring an exhibit by pop surrealist artist Michael Smail through July.
The exhibit opened earlier this month and closes July 8.
A well-known artist from Kansas City, Smail grew up in the Iola, Kan.-based studio of his grandfather, Gary Hawk.
His work is described as specializing in robots and animals finding a balance between the imagery of technology and nature.
The reception for this artist will be 1-3 p.m. July 8.
People can find more information about Smail’s work at Chanute.org/guests/chanuteartgallery
The Chanute Art Gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. It is located at 17 N. Lincoln.
People can call the Chanute Art Gallery at 620-431-7807. Admission is open to the public at no charge.
