Madame Peacock

Pop surrealist artist Michael Smail’s work is on display at the Chanute Art Gallery, 17 N. Lincoln, through July. This piece (right) is entitled “Madame Peacock.” The Chanute Art Gallery will host a reception for Smail 1-3 p..m. July 8. The public is welcome and there is no charge for admission. This exhibit closes July 8.

 Courtesy

The Chanute Art Gallery is featuring an exhibit by pop surrealist artist Michael Smail through July. 

The exhibit opened earlier this month and closes July 8. 

