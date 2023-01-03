MATT RESNICK
ERIE — County Commissioner Paul Westhoff declined to endorse Gail Klaassen for commission chair during the annual reorganization at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
Klaassen was appointed chair last year, with fellow commissioner Nic Galemore having served as chair in 2021. By virtue of rotation, it would have been Westhoff’s turn to serve.
Galemore quickly motioned for Klaassen to remain as chair. While Klaassen had the ability to second the motion, she did not, preferring that the second came from Westhoff. After a brief moment of silence, Westhoff opted to go in a different direction.
“I’ll make a motion to have Nic Galemore become chairman,” he said.
That motion died due to a lack of second.
“Do we want to have some discussion?” Klaassen asked.
Galemore said he preferred that Klaassen remain as chair, because her schedule is more conducive for the role.
“You have a little bit more leeway in your schedule than I do,” he said.
Klaassen asked Westhoff for his opinion. The question was met by an awkward silence. Westhoff ultimately inquired as to whether he could abstain from the vote.
Galemore again motioned for Klaassen as chair, which was seconded by Klaassen. Although he said he was going to abstain just moments earlier, Westhoff faintly opposed the motion.
“Motion passed,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen appeared nonplussed with Westhoff’s actions.
“You always want to have the full commission on board, and last year I did have the (support) of the full commission,” Klaassen told The Tribune. “It’s a little disappointing, but we’ll just go forward from here.”
Westhoff indicated he did not believe he would have received two votes had he nominated himself.
“I knew I wouldn’t get it,” Westhoff said.
The commission also opted to keep its current meeting schedule intact. They meet at 2 pm on Tuesdays, on a biweekly basis. The vote passed by a 2-1 margin, as Klaassen preferred to convene on a weekly basis.
See Thursday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
