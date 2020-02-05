ERIE — Due to a flu outbreak, the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie will be closed Thursday and Friday. County Commissioner Gail Klassen said a short county commission meeting will be held at 5 pm tonight to act on one agenda item.
Construction along 35th Street near the entrance to Chanute’s Industrial Park will cause the road to be closed to traffic for a short time in late-February to early March.
The roadwork will primarily affect students and staff who use 35th Street to reach Chanute High School from the east, as well as local residents who use 35th street from South Santa Fe to attend high school activities or who are trying to reach US-169 highway.
City Manager Jeff Cantrell said that G&B Construction is to complete this culvert project between Feb. 17 and March 9. Within this time frame there will be a 7-10 day construction phase where the road will be closed to traffic. When construction is finished, the road will reopen, with possible lane restrictions, while the company finishes concrete work. Students and staff should plan to use an alternate route to get to CHS. That could be via Plummer from the north, or 49th Street west to Plummer from the south, or from 169 highway. The construction will not affect any bus arrival or departure times.
Students, parents and staff should allow extra time to get to and from CHS, as traffic congestion, particularly along Plummer, may occur, said Superintendent of Schools Kellen Adams.
Cantrell expressed his appreciation for every one making adjustments due to this temporary inconvenience.
