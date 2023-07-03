Community photo

People gathered at 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Chanute for a community photo to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Chanute’s founding. About 600 people attended the Saturday event, officials estimated. Dr. Nathan Falk took a photo with the assistance of the Chanute Fire Department. The department provided the ladder truck.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

An estimated 600 people Saturday came out to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Chanute’s founding in downtown Chanute.

“I think that it was a success,” said Jane Brophy, executive director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments