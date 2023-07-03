An estimated 600 people Saturday came out to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Chanute’s founding in downtown Chanute.
“I think that it was a success,” said Jane Brophy, executive director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism.
Mayor Jacob LaRue agreed, stating he was excited about the turnout.
“I think it was just a phenomenal, great day,” LaRue said. He enjoyed the community coming together to celebrate Chanute and each other.
“I think it was a nice break from the mundane,” he added.
Brophy thanked the city of Chanute, Chanute City Commissioners, Chanute Fire Department, the 150th planning committee, food vendors, SEK Princesses, the Inspyral Circus and many others for their help in facilitating this event.
“We’re very grateful for everyone’s support,” she said.
LaRue, too, said all entities stepped up and put together the event.
“It’s pretty cool what they’re doing to celebrate our town,” LaRue said.
In addition to the circus and princess performers, the event also included several activities such as cornhole; hula hooping; a dash for cash for kids; giant bubbles; and horse rides.
“People were grateful for a fun activity and to see the circus and see the SEK Princesses and celebrate their hometown,” Brophy added.
Brophy also gave credit to all those who devoted time in making the 150th celebration a success.
“You can’t do it without all the community volunteers. They did a great job,” she said.
One of the highlights of the festivities Saturday was the community photo, taken at 4 p.m. at the east corner of Main and Lincoln. Dr. Nathan Falk took the photo with the assistance of the Chanute Fire Department. The department provided the ladder truck, suggested by Chief Jeff Mitchell, Brophy said. Chanute resident Denise Hastings said the photo was an idea to add to a time capsule for those to admire in future years.
Saturday was a fabulous time for all to commemorate Chanute’s founding, she added. Hastings said it was a community effort of all who came together to celebrate Chanute.
“I felt like it was received well from the community,” Hastings said.
The city was formally created in 1873.
“It was a celebration,” she said about Saturday. “It was definitely a great cross section of our community, from the young to old.”
A fireworks show at Santa Fe Park capped off the festivities of the day.
“It was a wonderful show,” Brophy said.
