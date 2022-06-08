GREG LOWER
The reception desk at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum has received an upgrade with some glasswork donated by a Missouri artisan.
Charlie Chambers from Aurora, Mo., created the glass panels installed above the desk that feature movie posters and other images of the Johnsons. The first panel, above the beveled corner, was installed a month ago, but the rest were installed this past week.
“That was my pleasure entirely,” Chambers said.
The works involved three kinds of glass techniques. The first used sandblasting to etch the museum name and images of giraffes into the glass.
The first panel took several months, Chambers said, because he had issues with the equipment. He had not done as large or as intricate a piece before, he said.
The other panels are assembled from rectangles of glass joined with adhesive copper foil. An alternative material is melted lead, Chambers said.
Two panels feature movie posters for films available on DVD in the gift shop. One panel features “I Married Adventure” and another has posters for “Simba,” “Congorilla” and “Borneo,” which is on DVD under a later release title “Borneo, Land of the Devil Beast.”
The posters were courtesy of the museum, which owns the copyrights. Chambers printed them on a laser printer using special paper that was then applied to the glass. This was the first time he had used that technique.
Another panel features a photograph of the Johnsons with shaped glass pieces assembled into a logo for “Africa and Across the World With Mr. and Mrs. Johnson.” The logo shows Osa with a rifle and Martin with a movie camera.
“Across the World” was assembled from the Johnsons’ earlier silent films.
Chambers has done more glass shaping pieces than the other techniques. He said he has been doing art glass work for five to six years, and became interested through a fellow church member who has done it for more than 40 years.
He has been a fan of the Johnsons for many years, Chambers said. When he was in high school, a Joplin television station ran their films.
“It was kind of fascinating to see those old travelogues,” he said.
He visited the Safari Museum when it was in its previous location, but he admitted his kids were not old enough to be excited.
He decided to donate the art glass after visiting the current museum before the pandemic.
“Time flies when you’re retired,” Chambers said.
