Heather Guernsey voted board president, Matt Godinez as vice president
The USD 413 Board of Education approved a bid of $183,999.27 to replace windows, upgrade doors and locks at the Lincoln Early Learning Center (LELC) during its July reorganizational meeting at Chanute Elementary School on Monday.
The project will use $150,000 from the Kansas Department of Health and Education (KDHE) Reopening Grant funds, and the rest will be covered by the district. Windows in all six classrooms will be replaced, and all external doors will be upgraded and outfitted with electronic access.
“The door upgrades are really a safety issue; they need to be upgraded so they can be latched properly,” USD 413 Interim Superintendent Matt Koester said.
LELC is the only district building currently in use that does not have electronic access and locks on all external doors.
The bid from Glass Depot was originally for $153,204.84, but did not include door upgrades. Koester strongly urged the board to approve the alternate bid, which it did unanimously.
“That’s a huge safety upgrade to me, and something that is worthwhile to spend our own district dollars on,” Koester said.
The main chunk of funding comes from the KDHE grant money still left around from the COVID-19 pandemic, which the district has already taken advantage of to replace HVAC at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, Royster Middle School and LELC.
“We’ve been very fortunate for the partnership we’ve had with KDHE,” Koester said. “They’ve seen us follow through and do what we’re supposed to do, so when they find themselves with extra money they don’t hesitate to call us.”
Along with approving various appointments and designations, the board elected Heather Guernsey as board president and Matt Godinez as vice president for the upcoming year. Both were unanimous elected.
“My goal is to keep the board function the way we should, which I think we already have been,” Guernsey said. “Going to all of the KASB conferences and meeting board members from other districts, I’ve found there are things we could be doing a little bit better. I want to get us all a little more on the same page.”
Guernsey’s acceptance of the role came from her love of Chanute schools.
“I think there is value in teaching every single kid and giving all kids in our community the opportunity to be the best they can be,” she said. “From everything I’ve learned, student achievement rises when the board is functioning well. I’m just so excited.”
Koester also discussed teacher contract negotiations, noting the process was going well. The highlight of the report was the announcement of an increase in personal days from three to five.
“The most important factor in student achievement for years and years, is the person standing in front of the room,” Koester said. “Whatever we can do to improve the culture within our staff by giving raises … anytime we can do things to make their job feel better, give them some little perks, I think is just huge in continuing to boost morale and show teachers that they’re valued.”
The board also announced a pair of donations from Cleaver Farm and Home: $2,500 for the CHS FFA program; and $702.11 for summer program activities.
“We’re just extremely blessed in Chanute to have the community support we have, and it shows up every month with these donations,” Koester said.
Koester, now two weeks into his official tenure as interim superintendent, said he is ready to continue working hard.
“The most exciting thing for me is seeing the impact you can have on the system,” he said. “I’m a teacher at heart, so I look forward to seeing the impact that Dr. Kent Wire and myself can have on student achievement. I would like to see our schools get to a point where we’re in the top echelon with achievement scores.”
The board also announced a change to the meeting schedule to the first Wednesday of the month. The only exception as of now is in August, as the board will meet Aug. 9 due to an administration retreat Aug. 1-2.
In other business Monday, the board:
—Accepted a $10,000 grant from Family Resource Center, Inc. for the Kindergarten Jumpstart program.
—Approved district-wide student and employee handbooks.
—Approved the purchase of indoor and outdoor air quality sensors with $54,225 from the KDHE reopening funds.
—Accepted resignations from Ashley Allen (food service) and Crystal Carey (HR).
—Approved employment for Kyle Gregg (CHS Chess), Joy Harris (transportation), Doug Jackett (RMS football) and Anna Lee Zimmerman (transportation).
—Updated progress with the parking lot at 502 W. Main, which still needs fencing and striping.
—Named Cassie Cleaver as delegate and Brad LaRue as alternate to the ANW Special Education Cooperative Board.
—Named Heather Guernsey as delegate to the KASB.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.