Heather Guernsey and Matt Godinez

USD 413 Board of Education president Heather Guernsey, left, and vice president Matt Godinez were unanimously elected on Monday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Heather Guernsey voted board president, Matt Godinez as vice president

The USD 413 Board of Education approved a bid of $183,999.27 to replace windows, upgrade doors and locks at the Lincoln Early Learning Center (LELC) during its July reorganizational meeting at Chanute Elementary School on Monday.

