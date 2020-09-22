A New York couple starting anew have opened an art gallery in downtown Chanute.
Named “The Old Normal,” the business at 214 W. Main opened Sept. 16 and includes limited-edition lithographs, jewelry, crystals and other items.
Owners Mikey Feldman and Kayleigh Wilson came to Chanute in August.
“We were collectors of art,” Feldman said. They had a successful dog-walking business in New York City and sold jewelry online before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Wilson, originally from Chanute, said they moved back for a new start.
“The economy was completely destroyed,” Feldman said.
Their lithographs are from prints of 50 to 100 copies from the 1960s by artists including Andy Warhol and Banksy.
They also sell Dippin’ Dots ice cream.
