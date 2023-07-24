Families and couples in the area are invited to apply to host international students for a semester or full year.
Greenheart Exchange International Program, a non-profit cultural exchange program founded in 1985, is taking applications for those interested in being a host family for youth participants from all over the world.
“We still have some students waiting that we’re scrambling to place,” said Gayle Hanson, local coordinator for the Greenheart Exchange International Program.
Youths can come from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Japan, China, Thailand and Taiwan, among others.
“They come from all different continents and different countries from each continent,” Hanson said.
There is no fee for applying.
In order to come to America and live with a host family, participants receive teacher references; a health physical; pass an exam on English proficiency; and they also write a letter to their potential host family before arriving.
“Because these students have been vetted, they’re usually pretty good kids,” Hanson said.
The participants also list their interests and favorite activities.
“For a lot of our students, soccer is a big interest,” Hanson said.
“Most of them, their primary goal is to improve their English,” Hanson added.
Hanson, who lives in Columbus, helps connect international students with the host families. She works with families in both Kansas and Missouri. In fact, Hanson visited Chanute earlier this month during the 150th celebration of Chanute.
“Usually at those events like that, I get several people that are asking questions,” Hanson said. She said three or four families filled out basic information.
International participants are aged 15-18.5 years old. They can enroll in grades nine through 12, depending on where a school district places them.
Once a couple or family submits an application, Hanson asks various questions of them, such as who is in the family; what activities they enjoy; and if there are any pets in the home. Potential hosts also must detail what they do for a living; their schedules; if they plan to travel with the participant; and pictures of themselves and their homes.
“It keeps them engaged and involved in the high school and community,” Hanson said of host families, especially those whose children have already graduated.
In order to host, a family must provide a bed for the participant as well as reliable transportation and three meals per day.
Hanson also checks references. In addition, background checks are completed on hosts. Parents of the international students want to know if the host family has been checked out, Hanson said.
Once the hosts are checked out and approved, they will receive international student biographies and then can select one.
“So I’ll send them more until they say this is the one they want,” Hanson said.
Although participants coming to Southeast Kansas may not have the amenities of a large metropolis to experience, they still get to see what an American family is like.
“There’s nothing more American than a Kansas family,” Hanson said.
Hanson said this opportunity allows hosts to have open minds to cultures and new experiences as well as a broader picture of the world.
“Many of these families make plans to go visit that student in their country,” Hanson said. Prior, they may have never had a reason to go visit, but “now they do.”
Once the student is preparing to return home, “it’s really difficult to tell them goodbye,” Hanson said.
For Hanson, her job with Greenheart is enriching.
“I think it myself, I get to be the one that connects this student to this family that changes his life,” Hanson said.
Interested families can apply online at greenheartexchange.org.
