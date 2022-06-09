GREG LOWER
THAYER — The mayor and city attorney of Thayer both resigned Wednesday evening, which leaves two vacancies on the city council.
Mayor Josey Leck and attorney Brian Duncan both resigned at Wednesday’s meeting, effective immediately. The position previously held by council member Tom Watkins is also vacant, after he moved outside of the city limits.
Duncan submitted his resignation by a letter that was read early in the meeting. He attributed his departure to strained relations with some of the council members, and recommended Erie attorney Seth Jones as his replacement. The council confirmed Jones later in the meeting.
Leck announced his resignation near the end of the meeting and gave his reason in more blunt terms.
“Because there’s a lot of chicken sh#!@s on the city council,” he said.
Leck said people have told lies about him.
When he called for a motion to adjourn, council secretary Nancy Trout asked for clarification on a sewer rate issue discussed earlier. Leck left, and the council adjourned after clarifying the sewer issue.
Earlier in the meeting, Leck declined to submit a nominee to appoint to Watkins’ position.
Leck was elected as council member by write-in vote in 2019, and became mayor after the resignation of Mickey Sevart. Watkins was one of three council members elected in 2021.
The current board president is Anna Gindlesberger. The two vacant council seats will be filled by appointments.
In other business, the council voted to prohibit swimming between dusk and dawn at the city’s two lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.