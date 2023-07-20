Nine USD 413 FCCLA students competed at nationals in Denver earlier this month, taking home some hardware and top 10 titles.
Over 7,900 students and educators attended the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
Chanute High School sophomore Jaydin Clounch, senior Macie Clounch (who graduated this spring) and sophomore Addie Finley competed in the chapter in review display STAR event. The trio received a gold medal and placed second across the nation.
“We all started screaming and jumping up and down. It was a big celebration,” said FCCLA adviser Leah Hoesli.
The chapter in review display is a project that outlines all the activities the FCCLA organization accomplished over the course of the academic year. The students created a display and had 10-15 minutes to give a speech, said Leah Hoesli, who also is the FACS teacher at CHS.
Hoesli said it was the students’ goal to place in the top 10.
“It was an awesome moment to experience,” Hoesli said. “There was tears, there was excitement. I knew they had a really good project.”
Royster Middle School sixth graders Kyndall Lopez and Jennika Ruark placed second across the country and got a gold medal in the food innovations STAR event.
Food innovations have a theme change every year, said Sheila Foster, adviser of FCCLA at Royster. who is also the FACS instructor at Royster.
Lopez and Ruark were tasked with creating a frosted sugar cookie with less than 10 grams of sugar marketed toward middle school students, Foster said.
“They learned how to do suggested pricing,” Foster said. “They learned how to market, develop food packaging, develop FDA style nutrition labels. Everything.”
Royster Middle School seventh grader Sarah Epps placed in the top 10 for level one at seventh place.
“She developed a service project and carried it out,” Foster said. “Got our whole school involved.”
Epps obtained a gold medal within the chapter service project display STAR event.
“To be honest, I was kind of shocked,” Foster said. “We had some in the top 10. I mean, I knew we were going to do well. But I wasn’t expecting to have two groups for the middle school in the top 10.”
Seventh graders Lovie Cosby, Alexis Cunningham and Everleigh Matlock took home a silver medal in the event management STAR event.
“And that event, even the older kids will tell you, is not an easy event to compete in,” Foster said.
Foster said nationals is a platform that not all students get to.
“We kinda had to work through, relish just being here,” Foster said.
In order to compete at nationals, students first participate at district in January and state in April. Students had to be in the top two to qualify for nationals, Foster said.
While in Colorado, students took in a Colorado Rockies baseball game as well as visited the Royal Gorge.
“We had a great time,” Hoesli said.
Foster said she hopes the chapter at the middle school will continue to grow.
“And give other kids the drive and ambition to try something new,” Foster said. “It’s out of their comfort zone a little bit. Public speaking is brand new to a lot of them, especially sixth graders, even some seventh graders. So I’m hoping this helps motivate them. And they understand it’s not as scary as it seems.”
With Finley and J. Clounch returning this fall as juniors, plus middle school students entering high school in the next few years, the future is bright for FCCLA at USD 413.
“So we are hopeful for another podium stance next nationals,” Hoesli said.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds of Chanute FCCLA,” Hoesli added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.