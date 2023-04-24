Fire destroyed one home Sunday afternoon and heavily damaged a neighboring property.
The Chanute Fire Department responded to the call at 311 N. Malcolm at 12:57 pm Sunday. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the house, owned by George Headley, was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
Flames jumped to a house at 307 N. Malcolm owned by Wayne Leppke. Both houses were occupied and people were home at the time of the fire, but all got out safely.
The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance and arrived to help both sets of occupants. Neither home was insured.
Firefighters were on the scene until 5 pm Sunday. Wood and other material stored near 311 N. Malcolm contributed to the blaze.
Firefighters returned to the scene at about noon Monday when the fire rekindled.
