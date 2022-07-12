MATT RESNICK
Parting ways with valuable and sentimental belongings was a tough task for sisters Marion Miller, Linda Baldwin and Jackie Hawk.
The hefty donation of items – three tables full – will be up for sale at USD 413 Foundation’s annual three-day garage sale fundraiser — beginning at 9 am Thursday at Central Park Pavilion.
The items are from their late sister Sidney Tatro’s estate and were rescued from being thrown to the curb by her husband in Claremore, Okla. Chanute Elementary School teacher Julie Baldwin, daughter of Linda, told the sisters and husband about the foundation’s garage sale.
“He wanted it cleaned out in a hurry and wasn’t concerned where it went,” Julie said. “I told him about the foundation and he liked that idea.”
They kicked things into high gear and made multiple trips from Chanute to Claremore delivering and setting up the items at Central Park Pavilion. They hauled so many items that they elected to hold some back. Martha Stewart craft paper punches and other craft-related collectables are among the featured valuables.
“She was a hoarder,” said one of the sisters to laughter.
“She would be mad, she’d be upset because this is cheap,” Linda said. ‘”You’re just giving my stuff away.’”
While the sisters are not from Chanute, they’ve been staying with Julie during their trips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.