It’s become a tradition for Chanute High School class reunions to be held on Artist Alley weekend. This weekend, at least seven CHS classes are planning to gather.
Class of 1972
The featured class is the 50th reunion of the 1972 Blue Comets.
The group, who has lost 40 classmates, is having two nights of free activities.
Elks Lake will be open from 2 pm Friday for drinks and visiting.
Social hour will begin at 5 and dinner served at 7.
The Friday night food bar will include a blast from the past — chili cones — made famous at an after school hangout, Barker’s Dairy Bar.
Class of 1972 will have a float in the 11 am parade Saturday morning and will conclude its reunion at K’s Place on Main at 6 pm for drinks, dinner and entertainment.
The class t-shirt motto is “72 — Fifty Years Later.”
Class of 1970
The 1970 class is having a belated reunion because of the pandemic.
Its theme this year is “Class of 70 Turns 70 - Celebrating 50 Years + 2.”
A casual get-together is planned Friday night at The Rusty Nail Barn located northeast of Chanute. After participating with a float in the Artist Alley parade, Saturday evening will culminate with dinner and music at Dalton’s Back Nine.
Class of 1957
The 65th reunion of the Class of 1957 will begin 6 pm Friday at The Gathering Place, Main and Grant, aka the old Bain’s Bakery. Visitors are welcome after 7 pm.
Class of 1962
The Class of 1962 is meeting for its 60th reunion Friday and Saturday nights at 6 pm at the American Legion for eating and visiting.
Class of 1965
CHS Class of 1965 is having a birthday celebration this year as they are all turning 75. The party begins Friday afternoon at Central Park Pavilion with dinner at 6:30 pm. Lunch will be served Saturday around 12:30 pm, party ending at 5 pm. Drop-in visits are welcome before Friday dinner or after Saurday lunch.
Class of 1987
The 35th reunion of the Class of 1987 will include participating in the parade and dinner and DJ at the Knights of Columbus Saturday evening, beginning at 7 pm.
Class of 1992
The Class of 1992 will gather Friday at 7 pm at the RackHouse Billiards, 3801 South Santa Fe, and Saturday, 6 pm at K’s Place, 5 East Main.
It will have a float in the Artist Alley parade as well.
Hosted by 1992’s class officers: President Amy (Reid) Pavlik, Vice President Dana (Day) Bridwell, Secretary Jenny (Catterson) Schoenberger, Treasurer Pam (Cox) Richardson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.