GREG LOWER
Tourism officials are reaching out to local retailers and attractions to stock new postcards of Chanute.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism Director Jane Brophy said postcards have not been printed in the roughly 14 years she has been there.
“There’s always been lots of requests,” she said.
Five hundred copies each of two designs arrived Friday.
Postcards of historic Chanute locations go back decades, but until now the only ones available were a limited edition of the former high school and a Gary Fail photo of the former Santa Fe depot that now is the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and Chanute Public Library.
The new cards, created by Chanute Tribune graphic designer Brenda Pitts, feature either the downtown Google medallion or a montage of photographs that form the word “Chanute.”
Brophy said the “Chanute” card is based on a concept from old-fashioned postcards. The name is set against a background photo of Santa Fe Lake taken by Warren Alford.
It took 10 votes by the Tourism Committee to get just the right picture for the letter A.
The Google Earth card will be reproduced on a free-standing billboard at the northeast corner of 1st and Lincoln. Tourists who want their pictures taken with the Google Earth can use the billboard instead of standing in the middle of traffic at Main and Lincoln, Brophy said.
The Safari Museum, Howard’s Toys for Big Boys auto museum, Chanute Historical Society museum, Chanute Art Gallery, Summit Hill Gardens and Cardinal Drugstore will carry the cards as local tourist attractions on the tourism website and as stops on bus tours.
Retailers can buy the cards at cost and they will sell for 50 cents each or three for $1. The depot postcard and the two new ones will be available for purchase.
