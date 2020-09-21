GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners looked at higher costs for the planned wastewater treatment plant and other projects during a work session Monday evening.
Engineers told commissioners that the treatment plant could cost up to $14 million, instead of below $10 million that was the previous estimate.
The city has been working on a $4.1 million project to reduce storm water entering sewer lines and going through treatment. But in discussion with engineer Brian Spano of the firm Wilson & Associates, commissioners learned the project has not been as effective as they hoped.
Engineers have been working on the design for the new plant, and city staff has toured other plants that use the type of treatment they want for Chanute. But Spano said the plant will need to be designed for a higher peak flow, and similar projects have seen inflation of as much as 18 percent since 2010 in some areas.
Although the city’s average flow of 2.2 million gallons per day has not changed since the start of the project in 2010, the original goal was to reduce inflow and infiltration (I&I) to a peak of 4.5 million gallons per day. Spano said now they need to plan for a peak of 7.5 million gallons per day.
During heavy rains in the spring of 2019, Chanute had flows of as much as 15 million gallons on one day.
“In May, you had ridiculous events,” Spano said.
He said the reason the I&I have not reached the 4.5 MGD goal could be because of private lines and cross-connections that are hard to track down.
How the city pays for the treatment plant could impact other projects, which is why City Manager Todd Newman said he wanted to hold Monday evening’s work session.
A portion of a past sewer rate increase was intended to contribute $333,000 per year to a fund that will pay for the I&I project. That fund is now at about $2.3 million and is on track with projections.
But part of the sewer rate has also gone to pay operational costs that Commissioner Phil Chaney said were not intended.
One aspect Newman proposed was to speed up the planning process to lock in current interest rates. When the project began, interest rates were higher than they are currently.
Commissioners also discussed whether to fund the sewer plant from unencumbered cash reserves.
“We have cash, if we’re particular about it,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said. “We need to understand our cash reserves.”
But Newman warned there are several other projects planned that could come from the reserves, including improvements to Plummer Avenue and the intersection at 21st Street.
The Plummer project was previously estimated at $1.2 million, but Newman expects it could be $1.5 million or more now due to higher concrete costs. He also said the project could quickly become bigger, beyond the intersection to improvements as far south as 35th Street.
Chaney said he believes Plummer should have a higher priority because of the safety factor of traffic to the high school.
Officials think the sewer plant construction could start in April 2022. The permit on the current plant expires in 2023, and commissioners said they have not gotten pressure yet to improve it. City officials expect the current plant will not meet higher restrictions.
A factor in the Plummer proposal is the fact that the county owns that portion of the road. City Attorney David Brake discussed options about how the city might annex it, and said Chanute police currently cannot enforce traffic between the city and high school.
Newman showed a list of several projects the city has planned or completed. A project to expand fiber optic connections and for city 911 dispatching have been completed, and the city is working on an animal shelter and baseball complex renovations. The landfill baler is also on the project want-list, and the current one has already broken down, although Assistant City Manager Ryan Folmer said they hope to have it repaired this week.
Of 19 items on the project list, Newman said he expects five to be done by the first of next year.
Fairchild said he needs to know how much the city has already spent on projects that are underway, and he wants to understand the sewer issue first.
Before the work session, the commission resumed its business meeting from last week, but tabled a decision to appoint a member to the housing board.
Commissioners approved a resolution for the Chanute Regional Development Authority to apply for a grant for moderate-income housing. The project would be administrated by the Chanute Land Bank, which CRDA Director Matt Godinez said has been authorized and the three board members have been appointed. He said the land bank is up and operating as a city 501(c)(3) organization.
The application seeks $400,000 in grant funding, to be divided evenly between the land bank and the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The resolution passed 3-1 with Chaney opposed and Commissioner Kevin Berthot absent.
