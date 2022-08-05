Matt Resnick
No one wants to be on the receiving end of an Augustus “Gus” Thuston open-field pancake block.
The Chanute Blue Comet junior enters the upcoming high school football season as one of the top-rated offensive lineman in Kansas. Thuston, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound right tackle, garnered Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention accolades as a sophomore last season.
Recently, he was named the most valuable offensive lineman at the Sports International camp for juniors in Arlington, Texas, capping a spree of seven summer camps he attended.
In addition to head-to-head competition, the Arlington camp featured measurables, such as agility, strength drills and a 40-yard dash.
“I did pretty well in the agility drills,” Thuston said, adding that he was pleased with his performance in the broad and triple jump.
After clocking a 5.8 in the 40- yard dash, Thuston said he’s focused on improving his time by trimming a half-second.
“I thought I could have run a little bit faster. I knew I was a little off — popped up a little too early,” he said.
One thing that stood out to Thuston was the turf at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
“They don’t play on it every single day, so it’s much more performance-based, whereas (Chanute’s) is well-weathered for all types of sports,” Thuston said.
The camp also featured a panel of college coaches that spoke with attendees.
“They were very truthful about the recruiting process and didn’t sugar-coat anything,” he said. “They were very professional, but also very blunt and candid.”
Thuston feels that he’s progressed as a player during the summer camp circuit and is ready to take his game to the next level.
“I’m hoping to double, or maybe even triple, the amount of pancake blocks I had last year,” he said, referencing a term used to describe the end result of a run block by an offensive lineman that essentially flattens a defender on his backside. “I’m hoping to have at least 60 or more this season and 120 during my senior season.”
Garnering All-State accolades is an impressive feat for a sophomore, but it ultimately served as further motivation for Thuston.
“I felt a little slighted by that, because I felt that I should have been First Team All-State,” he said. “So I said ‘I’m taking that this year, I’m getting that First Team.’ ”
Thuston is currently in the process of transforming to a more muscular physique.
“I weighed 285 last season, too, but it was a softer 285,” he said. “The biggest thing is getting the body fat percentage down and the muscle percentage up.”
Mentors
Thuston said former Blue Comet lineman Kolten LaCrone was a mentor to him. LaCrone represented the Blue Comets at the Shrine Bowl last month, and previously signed with Emporia State University.
“On the first day of weights my freshman year, Kolten asked me after conditioning if I wanted to lift more with him,” Thuston said. “Throughout the entirety of that summer, we lifted twice a day — once at (regular) weights and once afterward.”
Thuston said that LaCrone helped him navigate the choppy waters faced by underclassmen.
“Kolten approaching me and being a good example really helped me there,” Thuston said.
Thuston has also enjoyed playing for CHS Head Coach Clete Frazell and the Blue Comet coaching staff.
“Coach Fraz is great,” Thuston said. “He’s really personable with how he coaches and makes everyone accountable.”
Thuston is also fond of offensive line coach Kurt Sizemore.
“Sometimes (teammates) get a little agitated because he’s very detail-oriented,” Thuston said. “That’s one of the areas I sometimes mess up with. I get the big picture, but sometimes I miss the small steps. The small steps are really what help you build a foundation.”
The Blue Comets are coming off a banner season, having reeled off eight consecutive victories prior to a season-ending playoff loss against perennial power Bishop Miege. Expectations are high, as the Blue Comets return the vast majority of varsity starters from last season. Entering the fall campaign, Thuston will look to fill the void left by LaCrone as the new lead blocker for star tailback Ty Leedy.
“Ty makes my job so much easier,” Thuston said, citing Leedy’s explosiveness and above-average field vision as attributes that help to exploit opposing defenses.
Thuston is expected to be utilized exclusively as an offensive tackle. If needed, he said he would be happy to hop on the defensive side of the ball.
“Get a couple tackles added to the highlight reel,” he said with a laugh.
Thuston is excited for the upcoming season.
“I want to make a deep playoff run; I want to make a big splash,” he said. “We have a team that’s very strong top to bottom, and it’s a very cohesive group. We all want to help each other, and we all want to work for each other.”
Recruiting aspirations
While it’s very early in the recruiting process, Thuston received an on-the-spot offer from Benedictine College after attending their camp in Atchison this summer.
“They said they liked my confidence going into the camp,” he said. “They said I sounded confident, but I didn’t sound arrogant.”
Thuston, however, has aspirations of playing for an NCAA Division 1 program, and eventually making his way to the NFL. Current Kansas State University wide receiver Ty Bowman is the most recent Blue Comet gridder to play at the D1 level.
“That’s the goal. I’m hoping to be the (first) person from Chanute to make it to the NFL,” Thuston said.
Thuston said he’s previously approached Frazell about his desire to play at the D1 level.
“I remember going to his office, knocking on his door and telling him that I wanted to go D1,” Thuston said. “He was very supportive of it and told me that he was going to help me get there as much as he could.”
Thuston’s favorite player is retired St. Louis Rams tackle Orlando Pace. The No. 1 overall selection in the 1997 NFL Draft, Pace was a franchise cornerstone of the Rams, protecting three-time league MVP Kurt Warner, as well as All-Pro running back Marshall Faulk.
“I like watching videos of (Pace),” Thuston said, noting that he’s one of only a handful of offensive lineman to have received Heisman Trophy votes.
