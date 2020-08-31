Nine people were arrested Saturday in a joint operation by the Chanute Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office.
The three departments have worked together for the past couple of months and the sheriff’s offices assisted CPD with enhanced traffic enforcement Saturday. A K9 from Bourbon County joined two Chanute K9s.
Officers made a total of 26 traffic stops and issued 25 citations and warnings for infractions that included speeding, equipment violations and lane changes. Officers seized four vehicles pending civil forfeiture, and all suspects who were arrested were transported to the Neosho County Jail.
Arrests included:
Karl Hawkinson, 27, Elsmore, arrested for speeding, transportation of open container of alcohol and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Stacy Splechter, 49, Chanute, arrested on charges of driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana, no proof of liability insurance and an arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. Officer seized a 1977 Chevrolet pickup.
Jon Bower II, 55, Thayer, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seatbelt. Officer seized a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.
Quentin Baylor, 33, Chanute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective tail lamp. Officers seized a 2007 Ford Focus.
Joshua Farris, 29, Wichita, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended after two or more previous offenses.
Michael Naff, 39, Chanute, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Maria Matta, 33, Chanute, driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to yield right of way, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police seized a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.
Michelle Filby, 47, Chanute, misdemeanor theft.
Melissa Gilliland, 39, Chanute, criminal trespass.
“This represents the hard work of our law enforcement partners and exemplifies our efforts and demonstrates that our streets and communities are not a safe haven for drug trafficking,” CPD Chief Raymond Hale reported.
The investigations are ongoing and reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
All suspects are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
