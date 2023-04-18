Local and state officials who met in downtown Chanute Tuesday say the April 5 storm that damaged roofs and windows may be a turning point for the community.
“This storm is a transition point,” said design specialist Robert McGlaughlin. “This is a time to make things different in Chanute.”
McGlaughlin and Scott Sewell with Kansas Main Street met with Chanute Community Services Director Steven Trester, Main Street Chanute Director Jillian Wilson, Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy, and Main Street Chanute board member and businessman Dan Mildfelt to discuss damage to downtown from the storm.
Meteorologists say the damage shortly after midnight early April 5 may have come from a microburst with straight-line winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour, equivalent to an F1 tornado. Officials Tuesday said that they felt the damage may have included some rotation.
An aerial drone survey showed that almost all downtown buildings have some roof damage, Trester said. An engineer studied four or five buildings, with the worst damage at The Venue, the former Threadworks building on east Main and a vacant building on west Main in the same block as the Venue.
The vacant building was historically built as an opera house and its most recent occupant was Stewart Furniture. It has a new owner who lives in New York, Trester said, and who plans to visit.
Local officials are waiting to hear from building owners, Trester said. To qualify for Federal Emergency Management Administration and Small Business Administration assistance, downtown may have to meet a threshold of more than $5.2 million in uninsured damage.
“I see more than $5 million worth of damage here,” McGlaughlin said.
At issue is which buildings are not insured and which may be underinsured. The goal should not be to tear down buildings, Sewell said.
“We would like to restore,” Mildfelt said.
A complete inventory of downtown buildings does not exist, Wilson said, and McGlaughlin said the most current inventory should be mapped to show the damage.
“If it was color coded, it would jump out,” Mildfelt said.
There is speculation about having a downtown meeting within 30 days, Brophy said. She said that organizers are trying to get multiple groups involved because residents would be uncomfortable about a city-only effort.
Beyond the immediate damage, Sewell and McGlaughlin said downtown Chanute faces potential issues down the road, which could be a “make it or break it” moment.
Owners of buildings in the same condition as those in Chanute have waited years to make a decision, with the buildings eventually torn down, Sewell said.
“At this point, they’re going to go fast,” he said.
Although McGlaughlin raised the issue of historic tax credits, Brophy said Chanute had a contentious debate a decade ago over historic registry. Mildfelt discussed his own history of downtown renovation and preservation.
“Obviously, you guys would qualify for a historic district,” McGlaughlin said. “Why isn’t this on the national register?”
State credits can cover 40 percent and federal credits cover 20 percent of renovation and property owners can’t afford to walk away, he said. Developers use the tax credits as collateral.
“A developer would tell you you’re crazy not to use these tax credits,” McGlaughlin said.
The group discussed windows as an issue where property owners clash with historic officials. Owners sometimes want to replace windows that have been in place for 100 years with vinyl windows that only last 20 years, Sewell said.
The R value energy efficiency improvement in the windows is relatively small compared to a roof, McGlaughlin said. He said Chanute has a lot of uniquely-shaped windows that may not be suitable for standardized vinyl windows.
“If you want to do bad things to your building, you can probably still do it,” McGlaughlin said. “There would be people there telling you that’s probably not your best choice.”
Several downtown buildings have changed hands, Mildfelt said, and McGlaughlin said owners can still pursue steps individually to be registered.
When Community National Bank renovated its current location on north Lincoln, Mildfelt said he prepared two plans. One preserved the previous exteriors, but state officials did not support it.
The other plan, which officials loved, was the award-winning design the building has now. The adjacent Tioga Hotel, Chanute Post Office and Santa Fe Depot are on the National Historic Registry, but have no semblance of similarity.
Community National Bank is currently renovating a building at the corner of Lincoln and Main, which was originally the Fidelity State Bank building and was previously a Sears retail store. As Sears, it had large storefront windows that were not part of the bank design and windows on the west wall that were bricked over. The planned design will be compatible with the existing Community National building.
McGlaughlin said that he does not think the design is bad, but officials may not consider it a contributor to a historic district because it creates a false history.
The Chamber of Commerce building, which was reduced to its current structure from three stories, may be considered contributing, he said.
To qualify for the national registry, a building must be more than 50 years old. Some people do not realize that a building built as recently as the 1970s could be considered historic.
