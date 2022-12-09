Fighting full-force flu season
MATT RESNICK
Purchasing a pharmacy during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic has its risks. Cardinal Drug Store owner Joel Norris took a leap of faith in July 2020 when he made the acquisition from previous owners Brian and Amy West.
“I was thrown right into the fire,” Norris told The Tribune.
A graduate of KU’s School of Pharmacy, Norris worked at Cardinal several years prior to making the purchase. As a young business owner, he quickly realized how much he didn’t know.
“You think you know a lot. But the more you know, the more you realize that you really don’t know much,” he said. “You have to learn the business and you also have to learn the drugs. Trying to do both of those can sometimes be challenging.”
Hailing from just outside of Parsons, Norris said he settled on the pharmaceutical career path during his senior year of high school, and that his uncle helped show him the ropes.
“I started out as a delivery driver and then worked as a technician,” he said of his humble beginnings in the profession.
Norris said that he most enjoys the community aspect of his daily routine.
“Just being able to see and work with customers,” Norris said, noting that a hospital pharmacist is more secluded and is not something he would enjoy. “I like the interaction and ability to meet new people every day. I get to build relationships and connections with people in a fast-paced environment.”
Featuring a vintage 1920s soda fountain and gift shop, the tradition-rich drugstore is a popular spot to host small gatherings.
“I love the old-time feeling and nostalgia. It’s unique,” Norris said.
High-profile politicians such as Derek Schmidt and Jake LaTurner made campaign stops to the drugstore prior to the November midterm election.
“We have different politicians that will come in and talk. I don’t think the coffee drinking (group) likes that. It kind of steps on their toes,” Norris said with a laugh.
Challenges
Norris said the past several months have presented a slew of challenges for his business.
“We’ve been running into drug shortages and problems receiving medications,” Norris said. “Then you throw the flu and COVID-19 on top of it — it’s been kind of insane.”
Norris and company have had to get creative, namely through compounding. While it’s not FDA approved, compounding entails the process of combining, mixing or altering ingredients from two or more drugs to create a medication tailored to the needs of individual patients.
“We’ve had to compound medications that people are out of, so we’ve been able to help people out that otherwise wouldn’t be able to get those medications,” Norris said. “We’ve also transferred in from other pharmacies that didn’t have drugs, because we’re able to compound and make it for them. So that’s been good as well.”
Norris said that Cardinal will always go the extra mile for its customers.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to make sure everybody gets taken care of and doesn’t have to go without their medications,” he said.
A shortage of generic antibiotics has been another issue that pharmacies have been forced to grapple with.
“Even amoxicillin. Stuff that you would never think we would be out of, we’re out of,” Norris said, attributing that to increased demand and decreased production. “A lot of things we would typically be able to order and have the next day, we’re just out of stock on.
“I’ve been shopping around with third-party companies, trying to find some of the products that we’re having a hard time getting. We’ve been having to work a little bit harder to make sure we get the stuff people need.”
Norris noted that breathing treatments have also been hard to come by.
Flu season
With the flu season having arrived in full force, Norris urged residents to take precautions.
“It’s more prevalent this year than it has been the past couple years. People weren’t really getting out as much, and when they did they were wearing masks,” he said. “Masks have (mostly) gone away and people are getting out more, and so we have more sickness.”
Norris encourages Neosho County residents to get the flu shot.
“I think getting a flu shot is a great idea. It’s not 100 percent effective — it never has been and it never will be,” he said. “But it definitely lowers the chances of getting the flu. There is no downside to getting the flu shot.”
Norris said that Cardinal has a fully-stocked supply of the flu shot.
“We always try to put ourselves in a position where we don’t run out. We’ll definitely have some left over,” he said.
Norris does not believe the uptick in illnesses has taken anyone by surprise.
“RSV and flu have been bad this year, and then you throw in COVID-19, too,” he said “So it’s kind of hard to know what you’re sick from.”
Speaking of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Norris said that it’s something people should be wary of. The illness has hit young children and infants the hardest.
“RSV is very concerning, especially for little kids and babies. We’ve had a lot of hospitalizations from it,” Norris said. “Their immune system is not quite up to par, so they have a harder time fighting that off.”
With no vaccine, one of the best precautions against RSV is to refrain from close contact, such as parents and relatives hugging and kissing young children.
“Having a kid myself, it’s definitely a little bit scary. It can cause a lot of issues for some of the kids that are hospitalized,” he said. “Since there is no vaccine, you just treat the symptoms.”
Norris said that RSV has been fairly prevalent in the area, with adults also coming down with the infection.
“People usually think about it as an infant or baby problem, but it’s been an adult problem, too,” he said.”
As for the once-polarizing topic of COVID-19 jabs, Norris declined to make a recommendation one way or the other. Cardinal, however, is stocked up on both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and also offers free, outdoor COVID-19 testing.
“It can still be serious and make people very sick. It hasn’t gone away — we’re still seeing positive tests,” he said. “We’re just kind of learning to deal with it and live through it.”
Testing is steadily becoming easier and more accessible, and that newer COVID-19 treatments are widely available, Norris said. Through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmacists have been granted prescribing authority for COVID-19 medications.
“So if you test positive for COVID and are very sick, we’ll look over your med list and labs,” Norris said.
He added that the days of quarantining are in the rearview.
“You’ve got to have some common sense when you’re sick. But just bunkering down and not getting out of your house is no way to live either,” he said.
