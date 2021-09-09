Tribune staff
Traditionally a two-day affair, attendees at the 104th Chanute Mexican Fiesta will still have plenty of time to celebrate.
Saturday’s one-day event at Santa Fe Park Fiesta Grounds will be from noon to 1 am.
DJ Conan will playing music Saturday afternoon with an open dance floor. Vendors will also be open at noon.
The CHS Spanish Club will be on hand from 4-8 pm giving away candy and assisting young children with temporary tattoos.
The program at 6:30 pm includes the American flag presentation by David Colter, US Army Retired Sergeant First Class, American National Anthem by Lena Aguilar, Mexican flag presentation by David Colter, Mexican National Anthem by Whitney Tabares-John, invocation by Fr. Michael Linnebur, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, procession of committee members for Our Lady of Guadalupe, introduction of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta Committee, entry of 2019 Little Queen, Angela Pineda, entry of 2021 Little Queen, Sofia Schomaker Melendez, and 2021 Little Fiesta King, Cristian Galindo-Luna, entry of 2019 Queen, Serena Melendez, entry of 2021 Queen, Jayce Borjas and her court of honor, crowning of 2021 Little Fiesta King and Queen by Mayor Jacob LaRue, crowning of the 2021 Queen and Princess by Mayor La Rue, dedication of this year’s Fiesta: Remembering 9/11 and ones lost in the last year, with a moment of silence, welcome speech, dance program performed by Grupo Folklorico Izcalli.
At 9 pm, the band La Sombra Chicana from Ulysses will take the stage until 1 am.
“An open dance floor and great music guarantees a great evening,” said John Alonzo, Mexican Fiesta president. “Be sure to join us for lunch and dinner. We are looking forward to a great time with our great community.”
Fiesta history
The Chanute Mexican Fiesta celebrates Mexico’s independence from Spain.
The local event started in 1917 by Mexican immigrants who came to Chanute to work for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Some of the Mexican people arrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Having lived through the Mexican Revolution, the immigrants also wanted to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain.
Many in the early years lived in boxcars along the railroad tracks near Steuben Street and conducted the fiesta in front of the cars. Early fiestas were more patriotic in nature, featuring a play and speeches. Each fiesta had one girl representing Mexico and another girl representing Spain, the forerunners of the fiesta queen. The first fiesta queen was crowned in 1941.
In the 1920s, the Santa Fe built three rows of brick apartments to the south of 14th Street where the men who worked for the railroad and their families lived. The area became known as “Little Mexico.”
At four dollars per room per month, the houses known as “Little Mexico” weren’t fancy by any measure. But during the first few decades of Mexican Fiesta celebrations in Chanute, the area was as brightly lit and covered with decorations as any lavish area in town might be at Christmas. Fiestas were held in the center of the apartments and people sold Mexican food out of their kitchen windows. A stage was built every year, and platforms were put together to make room for dances that would last until the early morning.
In the 1930s, the fiesta moved to Little Mexico, south of 14th Street and Forest, where McDonald’s is now. In 1935, the Mexican immigrants who had started the fiesta passed it on to the Mexican-Americans, their children who had been born in the United States.
Little Mexico was razed in the late 1950s and the fiesta was moved to its current location at Santa Fe Park.
