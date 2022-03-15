GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County officials are getting calls from taxpayers who are hot and bothered by misconceptions about local property tax.
Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp warned commissioners at their previous meeting about an increase in preliminary property valuation. At Tuesday’s meeting, she said her office has to abide by state statute, and the increases are not due to anything happening in Neosho County.
Many tax valuations are indexed, she said, and a majority of the county will see an index increase of 4 percent, rather than the 10 to 15 percent some parcels have increased. Properties recently purchased are up by more than 4 percent.
One caller asked if properties that leased to the Neosho Ridge Wind electric-generation facility were doubled because of the additional income, Stipp said.
Property taxes are not income-based, she said. Wind farms currently are exempt from property taxes for 10 years, although the Neosho Ridge operators are making Payments In Lieu Of Taxes to the county during the exemption period.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff has also received calls of complaint about the increases. Much of the increased valuation comes from the inflation of lumber, building materials, fuel and other factors.
“Go buy a 12-pack of paper towels and see what it costs you,” Westhoff said.
Neosho County has not started its property tax process, but County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the state is setting more stringent deadlines this year after loosening them in the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County departments will make budget presentations to the commission starting at noon May 17. Local property values will be set June 1. Commissioners will decide on funding for outside agencies at their June 21 meeting, with a goal to have the budget completed by Aug. 2.
State officials will then finalize valuations later in the year, and the final mill levy will be determined at that time by the spending authority, before tax statements go out.
Generally, when valuations go up the levy goes down. Taxing entities also generally try to keep the levy from going up when valuations go down.
In 2020, Neosho County’s total valuation was $131.9 million, which included $63 million in the city of Chanute and $4.5 million in the city of Erie. Chanute residents paid 53.224 mills to the county and 41.024 to the city.
A year later, the total valuation decreased by $1.7 million. Chanute’s valuation dropped $3.62 million, so Chanute residents paid a city levy 2.338 mills higher. The county levy went up 2.895 mills.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said taxpayers often don’t know about recent changes in tax laws because they do not get much publicity. Taxpayers are also seldom aware of public budget hearings for townships and cemetery districts.
Other business
In other business, the commission did not take up a contract with CPA Rodney Burns as county auditor.
It is time for a change, Klaassen said, and it is good policy to get a new set of eyes. Westhoff sought to go out for bids for the service, and the commission will discuss it at its next meeting.
“You’ve done a wonderful job getting the information together to us,” Commissioner Nic Galemore said. He wants to have a timeframe for bids and expects it will need to be a three-year contract.
“I’m not saying you can’t be in this bid process, either,” he told Burns.
Commissioners also approved a resolution on windfarm regulation.
Shirley Estrada, who presented the Moratorium Committee’s final draft, said the committee took initiative to set windmill density. She said current towers are set 1,000 to 3,000 feet apart, and the resolution uses a measure of six times rotor length.
Galemore asked how easy it would be for a later commission to change the regulation. Estrada said it would be easy.
“There’s a lot of politics involved on every side,” she said.
“This can be wiped away in one majority vote,” Galemore said.
Estrada suggested the county publish a summary of the 16-page document.
Commissioners met in executive session to discuss a possible offer on radar-activated aviation warning lights for the Neosho Ridge Wind turbines. Afterwards, Galemore reported they could not reach a consensus and suggested the matter be tabled until July.
County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr reported that, because of a glitch, the county’s grant applications were mixed up with Lyon County’s.
The county is also prohibited from applying for two of the grants, valued at about $150,000, because other counties applied, she said. It took NCHD a month and a half to write the applications, Starr said, and she refiled them in three days.
The county will get less funding, $380,000, but still a significant amount, she said.
Treasurer Sydney Ball asked commissioners to approve a new account fund for the health department to accept electronic credit card transactions. The department has purchased point-of-sale equipment, funded by a grant.
“We thought that this would be very simple,” Starr said, adding that the department will continue to use paper receipts and will double-document transactions.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown reported that a resident who lives west of 21st and Plummer in Chanute has expressed concerns about traffic and the speed limits there. The speed limit on 21st Street is 45 miles per hour east of the intersection and 55 to the west, and Brown proposed making the section from Country Club Road to Plummer 45 mph.
As a follow-up to Monday evening’s Chanute City Commission discussion about the intersection, Klaassen asked the board to be aware of the county’s pledge to pay half the local contribution, and Chanute City Manager Todd Newman’s expectation of a 30 percent cost increase from inflation.
Commissioners set the spring clean-up days at the county landfill for April 26-30.
Sheriff Greg Taylor received approval to replace two trucks. He said five sheriff’s vehicles have more than 100,000 miles on them, and a sixth has 98,000.
The commission will meet at noon May 10 to view a section of 210th Road that might be closed. County Counselor Seth Jones said a mechanism to gate off the section could be another option.
