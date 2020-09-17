ERIC SPRUILL
While walking through an airport, Matt Koester couldn’t help but notice a security guard watching a large screen as he walked in. Curious, he peeked over the guard’s shoulder to see what he was watching.
What he saw were squares popping up on everyone’s faces that told the officer every prospective passenger’s temperature. If the box was green, the person was good to go. If the box was red, it was determined that they could be running a fever and needed further evaluation before moving on.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airports were not taking any chances of spreading the virus on their watch.
Fascinated, the district Assistant Superintendent and Interim Principal at Chanute High School did his research. With the start of the school year just around the corner, Koester wanted to ensure the safety of all the students in Chanute USD 413.
When he pitched the idea to administrators and school board members, they didn’t scoff about a system that cost upwards of $120,000 for three thermal imaging cameras at Chanute Elementary School, one at Royster Middle School, and one at the high school.
Koester said they have three entrances at CES for different grade levels because most students arrive at the same time. One was installed at the high school because students can drive and arrive at different times. The district installed one camera at RMS because that is where people would enter the building for school activities.
“Now all of our students come in through this door (west entrance of the high school). At the beginning of the school year, we had three people standing here with a hand-held thermometer checking every person that came in – standing this close – not to mention it looks like you are holding a gun when you look at it from a distance. It wasn’t necessarily taking us a ton of time, but it was creating a ton of exposure for everyone involved. No, it wasn’t a long exposure, but you are asking these people to be exposed to 200 kids as they walk in the door. Or 200 people on a volleyball night,” Koester said.
He explained how the system works.
“What this camera does is it measures the student’s temperature versus the little box on the wall, which is always sitting at 104 degrees. The thermal camera hits that box and says this is 104, so this must be … When students come through, we have the ability to make it a privacy screen where other students won’t see it. We can get up to 16 students at a time. When a group of people walks through these doors, you would see a green square or a red square,” he said.
Koester said they only have someone sitting at the entrance in the morning making sure everyone has a mask on, while another person watches the screen.
As a group of students walked through the entrance in the afternoon, two of the 14 students who entered the building registered in the red, but they’d already been cleared earlier in the day.
“We don’t take that into account. They entered the building this morning with normal temperatures and in this case, they were active outside. One thing I want people to know is this camera is not storing this information. It is not connected to the system, because if we did that it would basically be like storing medical records and that is not something we are looking to do,” Koester said.
He added that they are planning to start a process where the school will not identify students who have high temperatures when they enter the building.
“We will eventually set this up like at the airport, where random people will get a second screening just so we’re not making it obvious this student had a high temperature. We want to keep that as private as possible,” Koester said.
The system even works when someone is wearing a hat, though Koester says it does sometimes struggle with lots of hair.
Koester said the process has been more accurate than infrared thermometers. He said hand-held thermometers typically registered a couple of degrees lower than actual temperatures and so many people handle them.
“The short-term effect is this costs a lot of money. But the long-term effect is you always have kids coming in with fevers. If someone has a fever then they are contagious, so this will definitely help out during flu season and other times of the year,” Koester said. “I am not saying this is going to save us money in the long run; it’s very expensive. But it has limited exposure, we don’t have long lines to enter the building anymore and it’s doing a great job.”
While COVID-19 was reason enough to buy the system, Koester said it is capable of several other functions that they do not plan to use in the near future.
“This system has a lot more capabilities than we have even touched on, nor are we planning to anytime soon. It has the capability to do facial recognition. For example, if a person who is a non-custodial parent were to come into the building, it would send an alert to the office that this person is not supposed to be here,” Koester said. “We have not done anything with that and we have no plans to, but just thinking about how this can be used post-COVID-19. There is an expense that is there. But eventually, it does have the potential to report my face and my temperature anytime I walk in the doors.”
The district also uses tablets that take temperatures and remind people to put on masks. These are installed in the main office of each school.
